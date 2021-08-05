London, UK, 5th August 2021: Artesian Solutions today announced a new and exciting strategic partnership with DueDil, bringing together two of the UK’s leading FinTechs in a collaboration which will, in combination, aim to transform the ability of the UK FSI Sector to find the right customers, onboard them quicker and keep them for life.

Artesian and DueDil Announce Strategic Partnership to Help FSI Companies Do Better Business, Faster

Combining the best of both platforms - Artesian’s powerful web application and advanced rules-based insight engine, and DueDil’s Business Information Graph and Premium APIs - delivers a powerful solution that will allow banks, insurers and financial services companies to do better business, faster, by helping them find, onboard and retain the right customers for life. Ultimately, customers of both Artesian and DueDil will be able to supercharge decision making for prospecting, customer engagement, risk and opportunity selection, onboarding, KYC/KYB, insurance underwriting and customer lifecycle management.

The partnership marks a step-change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market, through the power of collaboration.

Artesian CEO & Co-Founder Andrew Yates commented: “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership. We are two uniquely complimentary businesses that for a decade have competitively set the pace for innovation in the company intelligence market. We are thrilled to come together, combining our determination for continuous innovation and dedication to extraordinary customer service to deliver something truly special for our customers.”

Justin Fitzpatrick, CEO of DueDil, added: “The most successful companies are those who collaborate to deliver the best outcomes for their customers. We are delighted to work in partnership with Artesian to increase the pace of digital transformation in the financial services industry – helping our customers connect theirs to the best financial products and services.”

--Ends--

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information about the Artesian Solutions and DueDil partnership, please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About Artesian

Artesian is a leading provider of client relationship intelligence and risk solutions aimed at helping you find your next customer, identify risks, engage effectively and solve complex, high value challenges in B2B frontline teams.

Artesian combines innovative data-science with the world’s best premium business information, a powerful Insight Engine and bespoke processing rules, connectors and APIs, to deliver a uniquely configurable platform.

Used by the leading banks, financial services companies, insurers, tech and telco enterprises, Artesian solves numerous challenges from business development, sales engagement and customer management to more specialist tasks like client risk pre-screening, customer onboarding and commercial underwriting automation.

artesian.co

About DueDil

Founded in 2011, DueDil is a company intelligence platform that delivers insights on every UK and Irish company and the people behind them. DueDil provides a complete view of the UK and Irish market so the SME onboarding process is as robust as it is frictionless. All of this is available in a single KYB for Life platform that ensures compliant onboarding and proactive risk monitoring.

In March 2020 DueDil was named RegTech Partner of the Year for the second year running at the British Banking Awards in recognition for its work transforming the digital customer journey for tens of thousands of UK SMEs. DueDil has a number of well-known clients, including Santander, Metro Bank, Funding Options and TSB Bank.

Investors include Augmentum Fintech plc, Oak HC/FT and Notion Capital.

DueDil website: https://www.duedil.com/