15th January 2021: Artesian Solutions, a leading provider of client relationship intelligence and risk solutions, has today announced the launch of Artesian Connect™, a new way to solve complex and high-value frontline and middle office commercial banking challenges.

Artesian Connect™ combines leading advances in data-science with a revolutionary way to harness the collective expertise which exists within frontline banking teams in relation to their know-how around business development, spotting risks and opportunities – allowing the customer to encapsulate existing business-rules, policies or regulatory requirements.

Artesian refer to *the Know-How Equation™* as a method they have created to capture collective expertise to create a powerful computer program which can transform efficiency, efficacy and consistency of frontline and middle office teams.

Artesian Connect™ combines everything a bank or financial service provider knows about its customers, business and market, and leverages an advanced rules-engine that ingests millions of structured and unstructured data points to layer on top of that know-how, quickly delivering impactful insights and risk intelligence needed for next-generation prospecting, customer monitoring and engagement, advanced onboarding, and ongoing assessment of portfolio risks and opportunities.

Metro Bank, an early adopter of Artesian Connect™, has reported that using the platform they have been able to automate many aspects of their operational process for on-boarding new customers or screening the back-book in a fraction of the time – at scale.

Speaking about the experience of Metro Bank in pioneering this new service from Artesian, Ronan Heeran, Financial Crime Risk & Control Manager at Metro Bank commented: “We started working with Artesian to explore ways we could introduce greater efficiency to the customer onboarding journey. We loved the idea of being able to aggregate data from a number of different sources and map our risk appetite to Artesian’s rules framework to flag issues immediately. The result meant we could deliver a process which in some cases was 94% quicker than our existing process.”

Andrew Yates, CEO at Artesian, explained further: “Artesian Connect™ is pioneering a new era in modern data and insight-driven Relationship-Banking – helping commercial teams leverage their extensive know-how and by combining this with the latest advances in data science, we can empower them to do what they do best at a scale and speed never seen before.”

“With the combination of leading data science, premium data from our partners like Experian combined with any data the Customer has available plus their given expertise in the area of focus - Artesian Connect™ can deliver transformational results in client acquisition, client on-boarding, risk and compliance monitoring, and relationship management. With Connect, modern frontline banking teams can rapidly merge disparate data sources, create bespoke rules for risk selection utilising rich firmographic data and, most importantly, deliver insight from unstructured data that paints a much deeper picture for client assessment. Artesian Connect™ is set to play a big part in the future of commercial relationship banking.”

Artesian is a leading provider of client relationship intelligence and risk solutions aimed at helping you find your next customer, identify risks, engage effectively and solve complex, high value challenges in B2B frontline teams.

Artesian combines innovative data-science with the world’s best premium business information, a powerful Insight Engine and bespoke processing rules, connectors and APIs, to deliver a uniquely configurable platform.

Used by the leading banks, financial services companies, insurers, tech and telco enterprises, Artesian solves numerous challenges from business development, sales engagement and customer management, to more specialist tasks like client risk pre-screening, customer onboarding and commercial underwriting automation.

artesian.co