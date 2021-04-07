7th April 2021: Artesian Solutions, a leading provider of client relationship intelligence and risk solutions, is proud to announce that its training courses have been CPD (Continuing Professional Development) Accredited by the CPD Certification Service. In doing so, Artesian has set a new benchmark for training excellence in the business intelligence market, with no other competitive technology provider currently achieving CPD accredited status.

Artesian logo

Artesian has always prided itself on being more than a technology provider, offering a vast suite of face-to-face and digital training options, as well as fully bespoke solutions for customers with unique training requirements. But with an ever-increasing proportion of its customer base operating within regulated industries, ensuring Artesian training aligns to their critical capabilities and competency frameworks is vital.

CPD Accreditation demonstrates a commitment to ensuring Artesian courses provide essential professional skills, equipping course attendees with the tools they need to add greater value to their wider organisations. Trained Artesian users typically:

Generate 38% more prospects and opportunities

See a 24% uplift in accelerated results

Achieve 40% improvement in sales productivity

Realise a 34% improvement in credibility and relevancy

Speaking about the accreditation, Merridee Arthur, VP Advocacy & Enablement at Artesian, said:

“COVID-19 has scarred business and as the landscape changes and adapts, companies need to ensure their frontline teams are equipped to adapt with it, whilst supporting their customers like never before. It is important to constantly provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. This also emphasises the need for CPD within the profession. As a leading business and risk intelligence technology provider, we pride ourselves in contributing to the ongoing vocational progression of our users.”

“Demand for our training courses is at an all-time high. As the world recovers from the pandemic, it’s vital that companies invest in boosting skills and nurturing talent. According to the Mercer 2020 Global Talent Trends study, executives believe only 45% of their current workforce can adapt. Artesian is on a mission to change this. CPD Accreditation is just one way we are reinforcing a commitment to our customers and investing in their success.”

