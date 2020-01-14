iManage Work cloud deployments increase 34%; revenue growth split equally between law firms and corporate legal departments

London, U.K. – 14 January 2020 – In 2019, Ascertus Limited has achieved significant all round business growth including revenue, headcount, new partnerships and expansion into Europe, the company announced today. With revenue increase split equally between law firms and corporate legal departments, the key driver for the business upsurge has been a sizeable move by customers (34%) to the iManage Cloud, underpinned by the need for improved security, built-in business continuity and reduced maintenance overheads. Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management solutions to professional services organisations and corporate legal departments across industry sectors in EMEA.

“The cloud has truly come into its own as a technology deployment platform,” Jon Wainwright, Sales Director at Ascertus Limited, explained. “In 2019 we have seen major take up of iManage Cloud by corporate legal departments of all sizes and in the law firm space, by mid-tier organisations. This clearly signals a maturity in mindset – cost isn’t the only consideration for cloud adoption, elements such as disaster recovery, in-built security and the advantages of always being on the latest version of the solution has been deemed more important. We see this trend and line of thought across Europe.”

Ascertus has not only reinforced its presence in the UK, the company has strengthened its foothold in Europe, especially in Ireland and the Nordic and Scandinavian countries. Additionally, Ascertus has made significant inroads into the pharmaceutical, finance and insurance sectors.

2019 saw the company enter into partnerships with Xakia, a provider of matter management systems for in-house legal departments; DMC Canotec, a supplier of managed printer services and document management systems; and Smart Time, a provider of timekeeping software for lawyers.

Wainwright added, “Our aim is to offer customers the most comprehensive set of solutions across the document and information management lifecycle and so although iManage is our key business partner, we are always looking to strengthen our relationships with our other current partners, plus enter into meaningful partnerships with suppliers of complementary solutions. This approach enables us to design and tailor solutions that are best suited to customers’ business requirements.”

Ascertus grew its headcount by 15 percent in key roles such as professional services, support, pre-sales and training. These roles are key to ensuring a superior client service and customised and efficient solution delivery.

In 2020, Ascertus will concentrate efforts on further improving the services and support the company provides to existing clients. For example, Ascertus customers will benefit from a new client portal, supported by Hubshare, a collaboration and secure file sharing platform.

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to law firms and corporate legal departments. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com.

