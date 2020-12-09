London, U.K. – 09 December 2020 – LabTech, a London-focused real estate investment firm, has adopted iManage Work Product Management platform, with Ascertus Limited as the implementation and support partner. With iManage Work 10 delivered through the high-performance iManage Cloud, the legal department within LabTech now has sophisticated and streamlined document and email management processes embedded in the team’s day-to-day operation, with the system aligned to the needs of a rapidly growing team. Ascertus provides tailored information and document lifecycle management solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, to professional services firms and business functions in corporates, including in-house legal departments, across the world.

Leon Shelley, General Counsel at LabTech commented, “iManage Work is a very intuitive and user-friendly platform. We are now all able to work collaboratively on documents in a co-ordinated manner. We are able to access and manage data easily, which has greatly enhanced our productivity.”

Today, the legal team is able to assign identification to documents, undertake version control, perform document comparison, and most important of all, has properly structured individual workspaces for matters.

The implementation and go live processes were smooth and efficient. Ascertus ensured that all the data, which amounted to 1000’s of documents that had been accumulated over many years, was successfully migrated from Google Drive into iManage Work and aligned with LabTech Legal’s preferred folder structure and workspace set up. Ascertus also provided valuable user training, which mitigated system adoption challenges and ensured that users saw efficiency and productivity benefits right from the start.

Jon Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Director of Ascertus Limited, said, “Best practice document management is fast becoming a business-critical capability, across all industry sectors. iManage is a modern solution that can easily scale with the business organically. LabTech is forward-thinking in their sector in their approach to technology adoption, and it will serve them well for the future.”

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to professional services firms, and business functions in corporates. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com.

About LabTech

LabTech is an international owner and manager of over 2 million square feet of prime real estate assets across central London, valued at circa £3 billion. It also invests in various other sectors including co-working, serviced apartments, events and technology. More information regarding LabTech can be found at www.labsgroup.com.

