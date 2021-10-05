OliveX and Hong Kong Premier League’s RCFC in Ground-Breaking Innovation for the Region

5 October 2021 - OliveX, the Hong Kong-based digital health and fitness company and Resources Capital Football Club (RCFC), which plays in the Hong Kong Premier League, are pleased to announce that the first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs) created for an Asian football club will be auctioned from 10.00am, Tuesday 12 October until 10.00am, Wednesday 13 October 2021 (HKT).

OliveX RCFC Legendary NFT Card

Collectors will be able to bid for a wide-range of NFTs, some of which come with real-life perks, via the new Cantonese language website dedicated to Hong Kong football club NFTs HK Football NFT or via a dedicated page on English language OpenSea - Hong Kong #1 Football NFT.

The full range of individual ‘Player NFTs’ are available, with the most prestigious being captain and goalkeeper Lam Chun Kit’s ‘Legendary Card’. People can also buy ‘Player Boxes’, containing either one player card or three player cards, which are randomly selected and delivered, so buyers won’t know which player cards they get until they draw their package.

Keith Rumjahn, CEO, OliveX said: “There is huge excitement amongst the Asian football community as we open up the market for NFTs and other digital innovation in the region.

“Passionate fans drive sport forward and we’re immensely proud that OliveX is the first company to create a range of NFT collectibles for an Asian football club in the Hong Kong Premier League.

“This initiative is being closely watched by other sports clubs around Asia, not just football clubs, and we’re aiming to be one of the leading creators of sporting NFT collectibles across the region.”

RCFC NFT special promotions

This historic move for Asian football is designed to help build the RCFC fan community and its connection with the team, both on and off the pitch.

Real-life perks and benefits have been designed to come with some of the NFTs to increase fans’ direct engagement with the players and club and highlight the benefits of being an NFT collector.

In the first promotion, whoever successfully bids for the team captain and goalkeeper Lam Chun Kit’s Legendary Card will enjoy one year’s free access to all of RCFC’s home football matches.

The second promotion is for whoever collects the whole series of RCFC football NFTs. They will enjoy the opportunity of getting a t-shirt with players’ autographs, and either a face-to-face meeting with a team member, or even the chance to train with the RCFC team.

These are limited availability opportunities and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

OliveX is also creating a set of epic autograph NFT cards as gifts for the RCFC football team players and management team to demonstrate its support for them.

Auction details on HK Football NFT website

This is an open-outcry style auction, which means the highest bid wins at the end.

First connect a MetaMask or Portis crypto wallet to the website. Once the auction starts, people can place a bid for the one-of-a-kind Lam Chun Kit Legendary Card, whose bidding price is starting at 1 Eth.

Place a bid for the number of WETH for the NFT. From the second bidder onwards, the minimum increment is 5 per cent more than the last bid. There is also a reminder showing the end date of the auction when the winning bidder will be notified.

Each digital card is registered as a unique token on the Ethereum blockchain, where all the transactions are recorded. Players can buy and sell cards from other players.

Read more about the RCFC NFT auction process: RCFC NFT Bidding Tips

RCFC

Harry Tang, chairman, RCFC, said: “We’re excited to partner with OliveX to see how our innovative NFT strategy can help transform the future of the club both online and on the pitch.

“Our “Dare to Challenge” club motto is at the heart of everything we do and we believe our fans will embrace this new technology as a way of supporting their club and give them a chance to own a unique piece of the club and its history. We think this move into NFTs is going to be hugely popular with Asian football fans.”

Lam Chun Kit, RCFC captain, said: “The whole team is excited about being the first Asian club to launch NFTs and no doubt there will be some good-natured competition between the players to see whose cards are most popular!”

OliveX and Animoca Brands

OliveX’s founding shareholder, Animoca Brands, recently announced a number of its own NFT and digital assets rights deals with Manchester City men’s and women’s teams, Melbourne City FC and Queens Park Rangers FC.

NFTs are digital assets and collectibles with authenticity, rarity, scarcity, ownership, and other properties that are independently guaranteed, verified, and secured on blockchain. Unlike most digital content, which is temporarily provided to users on a licensing basis, NFTs are truly ownable and can attain significant value as digital collectibles and sports memorabilia. Owners of NFTs are free to sell them on a marketplace, trade them for other items, or simply collect and display them.

OliveX is renowned for its ability to combine premium content, artificial intelligence, gamification, analytics and new products to engage and motivate consumers.

Further details and news will be available on OliveX and Hong Kong #1 NFT websites and social media channels - https://linktr.ee/olivexai

Video and photography of the new RCFC NFTs and a recent event with the team are available here

About OliveX

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver unique user experiences using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influences and coaches. OliveX reaches those who exercise at home, at the gym or outdoors in over 170 countries.

About RCFC Ltd

Resources Capital Football Club (RCFC) is a Hong Kong professional football club which currently competes in the Hong Kong Premier League. RCFC was founded by Mr. Wong Chun Hung Hanson and Mr. Tang Wai Ho Harry in 2016, as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative to encourage teenagers to take part in sport. Since then, the club has gained supporters across all age groups and from all over Hong Kong.

RCFC started competing in the Hong Kong Premier League in 2020-2021.To provide more opportunities for youngsters to enjoy football, it created U14, U16 and U18 teams to participate in the first Hong Kong Youth Premier League. It also set up the Resources Capital Pak Hei Futsal Academy in 2019 to promote children's football training.

