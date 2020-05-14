Main priority is preparing ahead of vendor audits in a challenging new economic environment

BOSTON, MA – May 14, 2020 – Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, today announced that a global food brand company (The “Customer”) has signed a $1.2M SaaS agreement to use Aspera SmartTrack SAM technology. Their key decision points for choosing Aspera were SmartTrack’s successful integration with The Customer’s complex IT environment and the value of partnering with an experienced Services team.

Senior leadership at The Customer have prioritized implementing a SAM solution to understand their software licenses and prepare ahead of vendor software audits. Their longer-term goal is to achieve an even higher ROI by optimizing their software spend across key vendors such as Microsoft and Adobe. The Aspera platform will enable The Customer to manage their data center and client devices over a strategic three-year period.

“This project was approved to move forward during a challenging and changing time,” said Mel Passarelli, Aspera’s President and CEO. “It’s strong recognition that SAM is a key strategy that contributes to a company’s financial health, and the Aspera team is the right fit for supporting this partnership.”

A successful technology aspect was native integration of the SmartTrack platform with The Customer’s existing tools and processes, such as Office 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Microsoft SCCM. The Aspera team built value and confidence across every step of the budget approval process, from helping to justify the ROI to running a well-managed POC.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

Contact

Aspera Technologies Inc.

Nicole Panas

Marketing Director

Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com