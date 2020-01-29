Aspera provided immediate value by delivering critical data in 30 days for company’s Microsoft contract renewal

BOSTON, MA – January 29, 2020 – Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that a global human capital management platform company (The “Customer”) has signed a $730k strategic agreement to use Aspera license management services and the Aspera SmartTrack license management technology. A key decision point was Aspera’s ability to immediately deliver a current license position for a critical Microsoft renewal using their Rapid Vendor Analysis service.

Senior leadership at The Customer recognized the time spent on manually managing their software licenses was debilitating from an efficiency perspective. Aspera had already provided a good sense of their current Microsoft compliance and a gap analysis in under 30 days, giving them a solid position for their contract negotiation. The Customer will use Aspera to facilitate an automated license management strategy that ensures compliance for all their major software vendors.

“This agreement shows how Aspera delivers true value as a vertically integrated provider – we give you great people, process and technology,” said Mel Passarelli, Aspera’s President and CEO. “We look forward to working together as our team wraps powerful SAM services and tools around the specific needs of this company.”

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio provides insights into all major software vendors and cloud applications. Aspera solutions support companies throughout their SAM journey, providing active control of license costs, cloud transition, and data center optimization.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

