The company positions itself as a global software and service provider leader for IT and customer service solutions

Möglingen, January 28, 2021. In an exciting move sure to secure its place as the international market leader for IT and customer service solutions, USU subsidiaries Aspera and LeuTek will now operate under the single brand name, USU. By pooling technologies and four decades of group-wide expertise from more than 10,000 customer projects, USU solutions help customers reduce costs and risks, automate services, and ensure they are well equipped to master future challenges posed by digital transformation.

Every day, more than two million users and several hundred million end customers rely on solutions from the USU Group for their digital IT and customer services. USU solutions will give service organizations access to an integrated, modular, and comprehensive range of consulting services and technologies built around customer needs from one single source – for an enhanced service world.

The established special providers of Software Asset Management (Aspera) and IT monitoring (LeuTek), will operate together under the single USU global brand. USU’s previously independent divisions for IT service management (Valuemation), knowledge-based customer services (unymira), and industrial data-driven services (Katana) will also join under the USU name. In doing so, USU Group defines itself as the market leader for smart service solutions and promoting greater international growth.

“Together with our customers, we have closely examined the processes, topics and requirements for IT and customer service. IT and service topics complement each other, with processes engaging like well-oiled gears. This is why we have pooled our knowledge, passion and our best-of-breed technologies to form one uniquely integrated service ecosystem,” explains Bernhardt Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

“Achieving the highest degree of customer satisfaction is what motivates us at USU. We’re thrilled that our customers now benefit from the concentrated power of USU solutions. By creating the right connections between data, knowledge and processes, customers are ensured the best service experience. In the cloud era, combining different services is the only way to drive universally automated processes, maximum cost transparency and new value-adding business models,” says Dr. Benjamin Strehl, member of the Management Board of USU.

Effective immediately, as part of the new brand presence, Aspera GmbH will operate as USU Technologies GmbH, the U.S. based Aspera Inc. as USU Solutions Inc., and LeuTek GmbH as USU Solutions GmbH. USU GmbH will remain the legal entity and is divided into the following units Service Management (formerly Valuemation), Digital Services & Solutions and Knowledge Management (formerly unymira). No changes will be made to the affiliate USU Software AG, USU SAS in France and the development company USU Software s.r.o.

USU Software AG

As the leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU empower companies to meet the demands of today’s digital world. Global companies use our solutions to cut costs, drive agility, and reduce risk — with smarter services, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration. With over 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team helps customers move into the future.

USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU GmbH, founded in 1977, as well as the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS.

