For the third consecutive year, Aspera is recognized by Gartner for its completeness of vision and ability to execute for its flagship SAM product SmartTrack.

Aachen, July 28, 2020 – Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, is the sole company to be placed as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Tools. For the third year in a row, Gartner analysis recognizes Aspera for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Tools.

We believe our tailored, full-service approach to SAM challenges traditional methods and ensures customer success. By matching tools with the SAM market’s largest service offering, Aspera addresses the unique, complex software license management challenges that enterprises face.

"Working with Aspera, from both a consulting and technology provider perspective, has been very easy and always given us an excellent return on our investment…SmartTrack was a clear choice for us as we had lots of data sources that needed to be rationalized and normalized, and it meant we weren't forced to spend more money on yet another discovery technology to allow us to bring the data into a SAM tool. "

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Gartner Peer Insights

- Aspera SmartTrack customer

“We believe that Aspera’s Challenger position validates that focusing on customer success by providing great technical solutions with expert services is still not the industry norm, even though it delivers proven results for our customers,” said Olaf Diehl, managing director of product management and marketing at Aspera.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

