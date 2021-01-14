Designed for enterprise software & services decision makers, Gartner Peer Insights offers unbiased customer reviews to support your SAM tool buying process.

Boston, MA, January 14, 2021 – Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, is thrilled to be named a Customers’ Choice in the December 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools.

“We believe that being distinguished as a 2020 Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management Tools represents the commitment we have to our customers. We are proud to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of Aspera. “We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers. We are grateful for the valuable feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights, and proud of the success that Aspera’s tailored, full-service approach to SAM delivers.”

"Working with Aspera, from both a consulting and technology provider perspective, has been very easy and always given us an excellent return on our investment. Starting with a Rapid Vendor Analysis helped us to create a solid, proven ROI for the purchase of Smart Track…”

5 Star Gartner Peer Insights

-Aspera SmartTrack customer, Manufacturing industry ($500M - 1B)

For a limited time, Aspera is pleased to offer a complimentary copy of the Gartner report.

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Software Asset Management Tools, 16 December 2020

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

Contact

Aspera Technologies Inc.

Evonne Wetzner

Marketing Director

Email: Evonne.Wetzner@aspera.com

USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com