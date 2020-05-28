Berlin - Autodoc, benchmark in online sales of automotive spare parts in Europe, is launching its "Autodoc Plus" discount programme for regular customers. Customers who purchase car parts frequently from Autodoc will be able to reserve additional premium options at reduced prices, have their order prioritised and secure additional discounts on delivery costs and products. Autodoc Plus memberships can be reserved in three price categories, each with graduated benefits to customers. The idea behind this originated with customers' inquiries regarding a benefits programme for frequent customers.

Autodoc Plus is one aspect of the innovations in customer service

As Alexej Erdle, Autodoc GmbH chief executive says: "Some of our customers who purchase from us frequently and in large quantities have repeatedly inquired about special terms on orders and discounts. They include workshops as well as individual regular customers who would benefit considerably from an offer of this kind. As an innovative company, we naturally pay close attention to feedback from our customers. With Autodoc Plus we are now offering three different programmes to benefit our most loyal customers, who will then have additional options for making savings with ease."

Autodoc Plus

The Autodoc Plus discount programme is part of the company's constant effort to continually improve the customer's experience. The launch of the "Autodoc Club" platform at the end of 2019 is part of this, alongside the expansion of the product range and improving the shop websites. This enhances the range on offer with digital advice. Autodoc Plus is expanding the range with additional benefits by means of premium features for active customers.

Three models provide for adaptability

Autodoc Plus can be reserved as "Basic", "Optimum" or "Professional". To date, the highest level - Professional - offering the most comprehensive advantages is in greatest demand with our customers.

Basic members receive a 20% discount on the "Secure Order" option, priority status for their orders and notification of which items are ready for rapid dispatch. Optimum customers have the discount increased to 35% and in addition receive twice the bonus credits in the parts dealer's loyalty programme. For the highest level of Professional, the discount on Secure Order rises to 50%, and in addition to the abovementioned benefits there is a 30% discount on dispatch costs and a minimum discount of 20% on items in the online shop. Payment terms are either monthly or annually.

Autodoc Plus is offered across Europe in almost all markets, with the exception of the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland. Autodoc Plus is already available on the desktop website and will soon come up on the mobile version. Customer inquiries will correspondingly be provided in the Autodoc App in the medium term.

Contact

Thomas Casper

Head of Press and Public Relations & Communications

Kurfürstendamm 22

10719 Berlin

Tel.: +49 30 2084 78 237

Email: t.casper@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.de

cometis AG

Matthias Kunz

Tel.: +49 611 20 585 5-64

kunz@cometis.de

www.cometis.de

About Autodoc

Autodoc is Europe’s leading online outlet for automotive spare parts. As the fastest growing business in this sector, with a rise in turnover of 63% in the 2018 financial year to around 415 million euros (2017: 254 million euros), Autodoc is continuing to expand its base. As a result of its successful expansion drive, Autodoc is now represented in 25 European countries outside Germany. Autodoc pursues a strong customer focus through its presence on social media, technical support in the appropriate national languages and its demand-driven range, which currently comprises almost 2.5 million products from 545 brand manufacturers for 128 makes of car. From brake systems through chassis parts, shock absorbers and springs, exhaust systems, interior parts, steering and clutches up to air-conditioning systems, heating, repair kits and motor oil, the online trader offers a broad service. The company marked its 10th anniversary in June 2018. Autodoc GmbH is based in the Lichtenberg part of Berlin and is managed 100% by its proprietors. Since May 2019, the company has maintained a branch on the Kurfürstendamm in the city in addition to its headquarters.