The Evolution of our Service Assurance platform simplifies Network Management

Fairfax, VA, USA, 29 July 2020—TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, today announces the releases of Helix 11.1, the latest version of its Service Assurance platform.

The newest release of the Helix SA solution, extends TEOCO’s ethos of continuous product evolution dedicated to reducing the complexity of network management and simplifying the everyday tasks for Network Operations Center (NOC) and Service Operations Center (SOC) teams.

In Helix 11.1, the functionality evolution continues with the following new and expanded capabilities:

Further expanded analytics to cope with identifying dynamic networks changes, driven by 5G network slicing and virtualization, and correlating them into a new single view.

Greatly enhanced machine learning-powered Root Cause Analysis (RCA), adding the ability to fine-tune and enhance models by examining the quality of data clusters in comparison to others.

Automation modules to support performance, fault and service management, including background data collection and auto-discovery capability to stitch together multi-zone networks based services.

Superior user investigation flows to improve the efficiency of operational processes whilst reducing fault resolution time through simplified information drill downs and access within the Sentinel (UI) and dashboards.

An easily configurable open API to link Performance Management data to external Apache Kafka bus, enabling data publishing scheduling and automation.

“TEOCO has a long history of providing Service Assurance solutions that surpass the demands of our global customer base,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO, TEOCO. “The new and updated features in Helix 11.1 reflect the many ways we look to simplify engineering and network monitoring processes. By focusing on making the Helix platform as automated and intuitive as possible, through our enhanced analytical and automation capabilities, TEOCO ensures we anticipate our customers’ fast-changing needs.”

