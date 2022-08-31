London, UK – 31 August 2022. The latest Autotech & Mobility M&A Market Report from Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, reveals that with 64 deals recorded in the first half of 2022, deal volume in the sector is currently at an all-time high.

Michel Annink, director, Hampleton Partners, said: “Automotive megatrends are converging to definitively transform the global auto industry and traditional industry players that fail to keep up with these tectonic trend shifts will inevitably be left behind.

Hampleton Partners Autotech & Mobility Report

“Apart from the shift to electric propulsion and vehicles increasingly becoming software-centric, automotive business models are also changing, spurring global M&A activity in the retail and after-sales segment and further major investments in what promises to be the next major disruptive force: autonomous driving.”

As for valuations in the Autotech & Mobility sector, the trailing 30-month median revenue multiple is currently at 3.2x – the highest level since 2018. However, the trailing 30-month median EBITDA multiple dropped by 34 percent from 11.8x in 2H 2021 to 7.8x in 1H 2022.

Commenting on the fall in EBITDA multiples, Annick commented: “This is the lowest level since 2015, reflecting the margin pressures and rising costs of capital the industry is currently suffering from.”

The sector saw 147 active acquirers during the past 30 months, with 26 of those making more than one acquisition. Imaweb 2000 SL was the top acquirer with five acquisitions over 30 months, with FordonsData Nordic AB; Custeed SAS and Stieger Software AG the most recent.

Megatrends driving auto industry change

“The future is on-demand and over-the-air, as manufacturers experiment with subscription business models and build truly connected cars, whose software is updated OTA, negating the need for time-consuming visits to the garage.

“As for the car-buying and after sales experience, car dealerships and spare parts channels face the challenge of remaining relevant as digitalisation sweeps through the industry.”

The future of M&A in the Autotech & Mobility sector

Michel Annink continued: “Aided by governmental regulation and stimuli, it is becoming clear that the “ICE-age” is truly over as the entire industry is rapidly shifting from the internal combustion engine towards battery electric-powered vehicles.

“Having reached a tipping point in 2021, EV sales around the world continue to show exponential growth and EV charging infrastructure is following suit with a reported $4.8 billion in roll-out announcements, investments, debt financing and acquisitions already this year.

“The impact of societal forces around sustainability, e-mobility and customer experience combined with accelerating technological innovation in the automotive sector bodes well for an active M&A environment.”

Hampleton’s Autotech & Mobility M&A Report analyses transactions, trends and activity across the Enterprise Applications, Internet Commerce & Content, Embedded Software & Systems and Mobility & Fleet Management segments of the sector as well as the top trends in EVs & charging.

Download the full Hampleton Partners' Autotech & Mobility M&A Market Report 2H2022:

https://www.hampletonpartners.com/reports/autotech-report/

ENDS

