Dublin: AvaTrade has today announced its exciting new partnership with global sporting icon and eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, to become the company’s new official Brand Ambassador.

Usain Bolt, winner of 19 Olympic and World Championship gold medals, has joined up with AvaTrade – an award-winning online broker with millions of users – to become the company’s new Brand Ambassador. AvaTrade is dedicated to revolutionising the online trading industry by providing a trustworthy, innovative, educational, and user-oriented trading environment that empowers people to invest and trade with confidence. AvaTrade and Usain Bolt’s partnership is based on the core values that potentially make a successful trader as well as a world-class athlete: being goal oriented, self-awareness, dedication, training for success, and above all, uncompromising professionalism.

Dáire Ferguson, CEO at AvaTrade, said: “Investors and athletes require a number of similar characteristics. They need to be driven, quick to react and dynamic to get to the top. This is why we’re so excited to be working alongside Usain Bolt, an individual who shares our views and outlook on what is required to achieve success.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been inspired by the sporting excellence and professionalism shown by so many dedicated athletes, it makes it all more exciting for AvaTrade to join forces with one of the most iconic sportsmen of all time.

“As one of the most regulated and trusted brokers in the industry, we are delighted to have Usain Bolt representing our brand and working with us to promote our commitment in making trading accessible for everyone around the globe with our excellent customer support, educational guides, cutting-edge technology and intuitive platforms.”

Commenting on the partnership, Usain Bolt added: “As a world-record breaker in the Olympics and World Championships, I’m always inspired by companies that are innovative and lead the way in their industry. AvaTrade provides the access and tools you need to take advantage of trading opportunities in real time, so I am very excited to work with AvaTrade and help them expand their brand to many more millions of investors world-wide. Be more Bolt!”

This partnership with Usain Bolt will enhance AvaTrade’s position as a gold standard, world-leading online broker that is focused on providing its clients with the best training, technology, risk management tools, and educational guides needed be successful while building a winning mentality to aid in their endeavours.

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is one of the world’s largest, most regulated brokers. Regulated in seven jurisdictions and offering clients around-the-clock support and services in over 20 languages, the multi-award-winning organisation prides itself on its dedication to helping users to trade with confidence – regardless of their level or background. AvaTrade provides access to ultra-low spreads on over 1,250 trading instruments – including AvaOptions, MetaTrader 4/5 and its latest risk management tool, AvaProtect™ – through both its cutting-edge web trader and mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Providing its client base of more than 300,000 traders in 150 countries with a diverse range of trading options, catering to a broad variety of needs and appetites. Recently awarded No.1 Broker by The European, Best Affiliate Programme by International Investor and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform App by Global Forex Awards, AvaTrade is an industry pioneer committed to creating a fair, enhanced user experience for retail clients.

About Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is the ‘World’s Fastest Man’ and a legend in the world of sport. The Jamaican sprinter is an eight times Olympic Games gold medallist and eleven times World Champion. He holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. His unparalleled athletic achievement combined with his personal appeal and unique style has won him fans all over the world and made him one of the most marketable personalities in the world today.

