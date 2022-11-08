Former CEO of Energy Web and Director at ING Bank, BT and Vodafone joins Aventus’ executive team as the enterprise-grade blockchain scales up enterprise offering

8 November 2022 – London: Enterprise-grade blockchain Aventus today announces that Walter Kok has joined the executive team as Strategic Advisor & Board Member.

In his new capacity, Kok will help guide the strategic direction of Aventus alongside Founder & CEO Alan Vey as the blockchain continues to scale up its enterprise offering, following a series of partnerships, including with Scytale Ventures and Parity Technologies. Kok will also support Aventus’ business and partnership growth, leveraging his prior experience at Energy Web, Vodafone and other large enterprise firms.

Kok brings more than three decades of experience leading customer solutions and operational teams in complex, global organisational environments, and is also Chair of the Board of Energy Web A.G., the largest open-source ecosystem focused on decentralised technology and the energy transition. He is also the former CEO of Energy Web, during which time he brought the blockchain business live and established significant growth in expanding the enterprise ecosystem.

Prior to joining Energy Web originally as COO, Kok was COO of bank-wide operations at ING Bank. Kok’s prior experience also includes senior board positions at Vodafone Global Enterprise, BT, NEC Corporation and several startups. He holds a Master of Science in Blockchain and Digital Currency from the University of Nicosia and a Master of Science in computer systems networking and telecommunications from the Eindhoven University of Technology.

Alan Vey, Founder & Chairman, Aventus, comments: “This marks a significant milestone in Aventus’ journey. Walter brings important experience and expertise that will be essential in realising our ultimate goal of bringing blockchain to businesses in any ecosystem, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Aventus with Walter's guidance.”

Kok says: “Aventus has made great strides to date in bringing blockchain solutions to businesses around the world. I look forward to joining the team and using my experience to further shape Aventus’ strategic vision to bring the transformational capabilities of Web3 infrastructures and solutions to life for the enterprise sector.”

About Aventus

Aventus is an enterprise-grade, carbon neutral blockchain that marries the scale of a permissioned blockchain with the security and interoperability of public blockchains — with none of the drawbacks of either world.

Founded in 2016, Aventus makes building on Polkadot, Ethereum and beyond accessible, bringing interoperable, scalable and sustainable blockchain solutions to businesses. In its first year of operation, the Aventus Network has onboarded over 25 million transactions for business clients.

Aventus’ mission is to enable companies in any ecosystem to capitalise on a vast series of use cases – including NFTs, video games, loyalty schemes, event ticketing, supply chain provenance, and cargo management – via enterprise-grade modular architecture and future-proof themselves via blockchain interoperability.

