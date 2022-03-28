“A new world order is forming, not by design but by default,” says Dr Pippa Malmgren

LONDON – Avonhurst Senior Advisor Dr Pippa Malmgren will join a panel of international experts at the prestigious World Government Summit in Dubai this week to address the topic of ‘Are We Ready for a New World Order?’

Held annually in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The World Government Summit brings together thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments. This year’s Summit runs from 29-30 March.

“The financial system is broken – the solutions require new rules” – Dr Pippa Malmgren

Dr Malmgren will be speaking on the panel alongside H.E. Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, (Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan), Frederick Kempe (Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Council) and Dr George Friedman (Founder and Chairman, Geopolitical Futures).

Dr Pippa Malmgren, Avonhurst Senior Advisor, comments: "A new world order is forming, not by design but by default. Pressures in markets and geopolitics are combining to create a new landscape for individual citizens and corporate citizens alike.

“The old world order was analogue. The new world order will be digital. That means contracts, money, and governance will all be digital too.

“The financial system in the industrialized world was already broken when the recent wars broke out – trade wars, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the war on the Covid virus. The solutions require a new set of rules".

Jonathan Bloom, Avonhurst CEO, adds: "As the new world order forms, Avonhurst continues to provide its sophisticated capital client base with the solutions offered by its partners and associates, as well as by its Senior Advisors, like Dr Pippa Malmgren. We continue to actively advise clients in navigating the challenging macro trends, the evolving political environment and the complex issues around sanctions through our Advisory Services business. This is exactly why we formed Avonhurst, to provide a holistic approach to analysing risk and opportunities for our clients."

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.

Dr Philippa (Pippa) Malmgren is a former Advisor to the GW Bush White House, and also served on the National Economic Council. She has been a judge in The Queen’s Enterprise Awards competition and lectured at Sandhurst, Duke Fuqua GEMBA, INSEAD, UT Austin and Tsinghua University in Beijing. A best-selling author, Dr Malmgren’s books include Signals: How Everyday Signs Can Help Us Navigate the World’s Turbulent Economy, and (with Chris Lewis) The Leadership Lab (2019 Business Book of the Year) and The Infinite Leader. She has also been named a leading Woman in Tech by We Are Tech Women and in the top 50 Women in Tech by AccelerateHer.