LONDON – Avonhurst advised the management of Phenna Group on Inflexion’s agreed minority investment in Phenna Group. Phenna Group is a business focused on the testing, inspection, compliance and certification (TICC) sector and has grown rapidly in the past two years with operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and Australia. This investment is subject to regulatory approval.

Corporate partner Emmanuel Amos led the Avonhurst team, which consisted of senior associate Joshua Swerner, associate Tanya Macrae and trainee Jennifer Falconer-Hall. This transaction further adds to Avonhurst’s extensive experience in advising on transactions involving business services.

Emmanuel Amos, Corporate partner, comments:

“We are proud to have advised Phenna Group’s management team on this key transaction. Inflexion’s agreed minority investment in the business will further assist its already impressive growth to date. This is exactly the kind of transaction that Avonhurst’s clients entrust us with, and it also shows that the right kinds of deals are still being done by willing parties.”

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments:

“When Avonhurst was founded last July, we could not have foreseen just how prescient it was to create a firm that catered to the needs of sophisticated capital clients in by offering joined up, bespoke advice that spanned legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. We are ideally placed to help these clients with the extraordinary challenges of the current climate – and the strength of our offering is reflected in the fact that we continue to grow at a time when many firms are struggling. We are seeing continued activity in corporate business and are increasingly in demand for advice on restructuring, real estate, banking and political risk, and expect to see this trend continue.”

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.