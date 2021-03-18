https://www.avonhurst.com/

LONDON – The London-based political strategy and legal advisory firm Avonhurst has announced the arrival of a new Senior Advisor, Tor McLaren, a founder of Tiller Global Counsel and former Partner of Nash Capital Group. He is the latest impressive hire at the firm, including most recently Dr Pippa Malmgren, a former advisor to the President GW Bush White House, who joined last month.

Tor McLaren

McLaren and the Tiller team connect demand to the best intelligence. Tiller is a trusted and connected network with recourse to hard-to-access information and authenticated insights. Furthermore, with a focus on not just analysing risk but also investigating and delivering commercial opportunities, he is well placed to assist Avonhurst across its unique blend of political strategy, legal advisory and capital services. McLaren has a wide range of experience across media and communications, finance, intelligence and strategy.

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments: “We are excited to be joined by Tor McLaren as Senior Advisor. While we already have a top tier team that analyses macro trends and the impact on industry, with our sophisticated capital clients particularly focused on the risks and opportunities in deploying capital around the world, we thought it essential to bring on board the very best team to tackle challenging intelligence matters. Tor’s arrival further boosts an offering that was recently strengthened by the arrival of Dr Pippa Malmgren.”

McLaren is a founder of Tiller, a unique intelligence business which tackles complex challenges with hard-to-get access and is a former Partner of Nash Capital Group. Prior to that, he spent his career launching, acquiring and selling media businesses – including the launch of Australia’s Foxtel and Galaxy platforms – before returning to the UK to work for NBC Universal’s UK and EMEA television channels businesses as Director of Channels.

Bloom continues: "While Tina Fordham will continue to provide our clients the very best partner-level service in analysing macro trends, having Tor join us will further bolster the bespoke transaction services we provide to our sophisticated capital clients including private equity and credit funds, as well as asset managers and corporates. Tor joins our other Senior Advisors including Dr Malmgren, Sean West, Lord Barwell and Lord Houghton. With access to Tiller’s network, Avonhurst will further deepen its foundation to provide political risk / opportunity analysis across the globe.”

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.

Just one year on, the firm’s unique combination of offering legal advice with political analysis was recognised with the firm being named as a finalist in the 2020 Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards and the British Legal Awards for ‘Boutique Law Firm of the Year 2020’.