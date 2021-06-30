Clear Junction announces new partnership with Axius Global

The partnership demonstrates how Clear Junction can help banking service providers launch new products and services

30 06 2021: Clear Junction has today announced a new partnership with Axius Global that will help enhance the banking service provider’s customer offering.

Axius Global is a newly launched disruptive fintech. The team there works with its customers to design, develop and deploy state-of-the-art financial solutions that help them connect to a world of financial institutes, marketplaces and exchanges. The new partnership with Axius Global is a great example of how fintechs and other financial institutions can benefit from joining forces with Clear Junction while launching new products, improving existing functionalities and boosting customer offerings.

Axius has been established to provide B2B payment services for supply chains operating between the UK, EU and APAC. They approached us to take advantage of our ready-made access to payment infrastructures instead of spending time and money building them from scratch. This will free up time for them to put all their efforts into risk management, client services and sales.

Clear Junction’s correspondent accounts are the cornerstone of our customer offering and Axius have been given one. They are designed for use by licensed financial institutions dealing with account receivables and will enable Axius to hold and maintain a monetary balance in their own name while transacting in customer names. Ultimately, Clear Junction’s range of solutions will enable Axius to make and receive payments in favour of, or on behalf of, its customers.

“Axius selected Clear Junction as a strategic partner to mitigate risk for our clients and enable a proven solution that has already been through extensive and exhaustive field deployment,” says Dr Bruce Thompson, President & COO at Axius. “Our core philosophy is that you can’t be a subject matter expert in every discipline and partnering with Clear Junction enhances our knowledge, skills and customer offering.”

“Clear Junction is excited to partner with Axius Global and help them provide unique solutions for their customers,” explains Dima Kats, Chief Executive of Clear Junction. “We pride ourselves on shortening the time to market for service delivery by financial institutions at various stages of their growth. Global B2B service providers are one of the fintech niches that we feel very comfortable working with.”

