Baku, Azerbaijan and Brussels, Belgium, January 11, 2021 – Azercosmos, operator of the Azerspace-1 & Azerspace-2 satellites together with Belgian satellite service provider SatADSL, are pleased to announce a new partnership agreement. Under the new agreement, SatADSL, thanks to its Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP), will provide accessible and reliable internet access using the Central Asian beam of the Azerspace-1 satellite. SatADSL's ready-to-use internet packages offering will be made easily accessible to its Central Asian customers through Azerspace-1, but also to all the 14 teleports already connected to the C-SDP around the globe.

SatADSL now provides satellite connectivity across five continents, including Central & South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. SatADSL’s platform has been deployed in over 45 countries.

SatADSL logo

“Our partnership with SatADSL demonstrates the high- quality service that Azercosmos provides to its customers and partners. We are pleased to collaborate with SatADSL and believe that this will open up new opportunities and projects that will be mutually beneficial in the upcoming years.” noted Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercosmos.

Thierry Eltges, co-Founder & CEO at SatADSL said today, “This exciting new strategic alliance creates a wealth of opportunities for bringing enhanced connectivity services to East Europe & Russia. Partnering with Azercosmos will bring high-performance, reliable IP access services to parts of the continent where reliable connectivity remains a big challenge.”

About Azercosmos

Azercosmos is the premier satellite operator in the South Caucasus. Azerspace-1, the telecommunication satellite operated by Azercosmos, provides highly-reliable broadband and broadcast solutions to its customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The satellite was launched in February 2013 and is equipped with 24 C-band transponders and 12 Ku-band transponders and is located at 46° East longitude. In December 2014, Azercosmos took over the rights to operate and commercialize Azersky, a high resolution (1.5m imagery products) optical Earth observation satellite and entered into the commercial business of Earth observation services, including Geo-Information services. The strategic development plans of the company included enhancing the coverage area and spectrum of satellite services. For this purpose, in 2018, Azercosmos launched its second telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2 in a geostationary orbit 45° East longitude. For more information, visit: www.azercosmos.az

For additional information:

Azercosmos OJSCo.

Marketing Department

Address

72 U. Hajibeyli street,

AZ1000, Baku, Azerbaijan

Telephone: +994 12 5650055

Fax: +994 12 5650066

Email: pr@azercosmos.az

marketing@azercosmos.az

Web site www.azercosmos.az

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable. Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets. SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

PR Contacts

SatADSL

Caroline De Vos

Co-Founder & COO

+32 478 31 13 76

Caroline.devos@satadsl.net

and



James Curry

james.curry@proactive-pr.com