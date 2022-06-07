Paris, France – 7 June, 2022 - Capital Banking Solutions is proud to announce the acquisition of CapitalCompliance™ by the BCI group in their subsidiaries in Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, and Senegal to meet the bank’s national and international regulatory compliance requirements.

BCI group also chose Capital Banking Solutions to assist it in its digital transformation and announces the deployment of the online banking solution CapitalDigital™ in Mauritania, Senegal and soon in Guinea. BCI thus offers its customers a unique digital experience.

Our digital solutions will allow the BCI’s customers to access their accounts, directly from home. The digital transformation being at the heart of the financial institutions’ concerns, Capital Banking Solutions supports them in their transformation by providing them with the most innovative products.

The President General Manager of the Banque pour Le Commerce et L’Industrie (BCI) Group, Mr. Isselmou Didi Tajedine, states: “I am proud to be supported since the beginning by a company like Capital Banking Solutions. Beyond the products they provide us with, a human relationship has been established many years ago and is still ongoing. We are happy to perpetuate this Win/Win partnership.”

Our thanks to BCI Group for having chosen Capital Banking Solutions and for allowing us to prove our commitment to this long but always strong relationship.

CapitalDigital™ is a digital banking solution that delivers banking services to customers wherever they are and whenever they want through an Omnichannel experience. Customers’ banking journey starts with a cutting-edge digital onboarding that ensures a seamless digital experience. They can execute internal, domestic, and international transfers, request to open new accounts, request checkbooks, cards, and statement of accounts and more.

CapitalCompliance™ is a solution that helps you prevent financial crime, mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and address regulatory and financial reporting. This solution allows you to address AML related problems. It also enables you to process controls through all the blacklists available on the market (Filtering Module), it gives access to a profiling system, the management of KYC and scoring, as well as international regulations, relating to FATCA and CRS



About BCI - Banque pour le Commerce et L’Industrie

Founded in 1999 in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a country considered a link between the Maghreb and sub-Saharan Africa, Banque pour le Commerce et l'Industrie Mauritania has established itself over the years among the leading banks in the market. Since its establishment, BCI-Mauritania has constantly been able to adapt and evolve, to move from a national bank to a continental bank. This strategy is the result of a long-term vision based on a desire to build a solid pan-African banking network, likely to play a major role in the development of the economies of the host countries.

It was in 2007 that this vision materialized with the opening of a first subsidiary of the BCI group in Mali, followed in 2012 by the establishment of a new bank in Guinea. The international expansion of the BCI group continues with the opening of BCI Senegal in March 2015.

The future of the BCI banking group lies in the strengthening of its network on the African continent. In each country of establishment, our ambition is to fully assume a major role in the development of the banking and financial sector by relying on the social and economic realities from which our commercial offers are developed.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

