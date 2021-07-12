British Columbia, Canada – PebblePad has today announced that it has been chosen by BCNET, a not-for-profit, shared services organization in British Columbia, Canada as a preferred learning technology provider for their education members across the province.

This landmark partnership will mean that universities, colleges and institutes across British Columbia will have easy access to PebblePad, which promises to be instrumental in helping them to recover from the Covid crisis and to better support new digital teaching and learning strategies. As online learning takes its place as a permanent part of the higher education experience, the PebblePad Learning Journey Platform allows higher education leaders to seamlessly combine on-campus and online environments for reflective and experiential learning, authentic assessment, and student-centred support.

Following a rigorous request for information process, PebblePad was selected for its capacity to support higher education partners to successfully implement eportfolio and reflective learning initiatives at scale, and the security and privacy afforded by the student-owned digital space. BCNET recognizes the platform’s unique ability to help educators and educational institutions support flexible learning for all students, across every step of their learning journey, from orientation to graduation. Using PebblePad’s creative suite of tools and its mobile app PebblePocket, students are able to reflect on and evidence learning in a single secure digital home that they take with them even after graduation.

“This new and exciting partnership with PebblePad promises to be instrumental for our membership organisations across British Columbia at a crucial time when supporting their learners is more important than ever before. By providing them with access to technology platforms such as PebblePad our universities, colleges and institutes will be able to transform their digital and learning strategies in readiness for the new hybrid learning world that they face,” Dean Crawford, Director of Shared Systems and Technology at BCNET.

Kenny Nicholl, Chief Growth Officer at PebblePad said: “BCNET’s decision to select PebblePad as a preferred learning technology provider is further proof that PebblePad is the education technology platform that best facilitates unified, collaborative teaching and learning across the whole of the learning journey. We are delighted that BCNET has recognised our current and future commitment to enabling a student-centred learning experience.”

This news follows a successful H1 2021 for PebblePad, as it reported strong growth across the region and globally. New customer wins in the province include Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Langara College and the Justice Institute of British Columbia, in addition to the University of Leeds and York St. John University in the UK and Deakin University and the University of New England in Australia recently joining the PebblePad community.

About BCNET

BCNET is a not-for-profit, shared services organization that represents the interests of our members––colleges, universities and research institutes in British Columbia. We continuously engage with our members to explore, evaluate and develop solutions that meet their unique needs. Our aim is to build value through collaboration, drive down costs, maximize efficiencies, expand services offerings, enhance service quality and further the mission of our members.

To learn more, visit www.bc.net or contact info@bc.net

About PebblePad

PebblePad is an award-winning Learning Journey Platform, designed to help learners, wherever they are learning (at study, work or play), develop, shape, and share their unique skills and attributes in an ever more competitive world. It’s why PebblePad is fast becoming an integral part of Higher Education institutions’ digital ecosystems across the globe.

To learn more, visit www.pebblepad.com or contact:

Jodie Young, Assistant Head of Communications jodie@pebblepad.com.au