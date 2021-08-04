Named “BI4ALL City”, the new headquarters reflects the company's culture, which since its creation in 2004 has always been oriented towards people with a unique, close and familiar environment.

Lisbon, August 04, 2021 – BI4ALL, a leading company in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence services, opened its new facilities in Lisbon. Located on Avenida Marechal Gomes da Costa, the new headquarters were created to respond to a new labour paradigm and the needs of employees, providing a unique work experience, as well as a better experience for customers.

An old warehouse was the scene of a real revolution, transforming itself into a spacious and renovated place, with different environments that stimulate the employees' critical and creative thinking. With a dimension of 7 thousand square meters and capacity for more than 500 jobs, the new headquarters are prepared and projected for the continuity of the sustained growth of BI4ALL for the following years.

BI4ALL City

“The BI4ALL City was born from the idealization of a space concept that was intended to be disruptive, innovative, creative, international and cosmopolitan, that would respond to the needs of employees. It is a space that was also designed with the expectations of current and prospective customers in mind and with the precise objective of offering a set of benefits associated with the well-being of our employees, who work daily to deliver added value and excellent service to our customers", says José Oliveira, CEO at BI4ALL.

The area consists of two buildings, which include workrooms and open spaces, multifunctional rooms, a conference room with a capacity for 200 people, meeting rooms, innovative rooms for smaller meetings or simply for conference calls, training rooms, scullery and food court, rooms for clients and employees who live outside of the Greater Lisbon area, paddle court, fully equipped gym, cycle and yoga classrooms, terrace and diverse leisure and wellness areas. Also, thinking about the issue of mobility, there are electric motorbikes available to employees.

“At BI4ALL, we have a very people-oriented culture, promoting the family environment and proximity, and that is exactly what sets us apart. We believe that the concern for each of our employees is one of the fundamental pillars of our success, and that includes providing them with all the conditions to be happy at work”, adds José Oliveira.

The architecture and decoration project of the building was in charge of Pedra Líquida Arquitetura e Engenharia, which maintained the industrial concept in the building's renovation, enhancing the experience with unique architectural elements and vintage decoration.

“BI4ALL City”: The technological city par excellence

The need to ensure excellent conditions for employees is reflected in the investment made by the technology in the new facilities, of €8,000,000,000 (eight million euros). More than an office, the new space aims to be the place where the future of analytics technology will be created, in a unique ecosystem of technology partners, customers and highly qualified employees.

The new headquarters are a concept for a unique experience and a journey, thinking in a dynamic, agile work environment that brings together all the conditions for creativity, collaboration, and highly productive work, allowing the company to keep a leading position as a specialist in Digital Transformation and Data Strategy, focusing on Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

With 270 employees and growth forecasts, the BI4ALL team is composed of professionals with a high degree of specialization, and vast experience in the technological field, in addition to extensive knowledge in different business areas.

At a time that is expected to be challenging for the economy, BI4ALL wants to continue working on its purpose and its strengths, and in all its areas of expertise, always aiming to present the best solutions for its customers.

In addition, the new headquarters are also a reflection of BI4ALL's solid investment in the national and international market, where it has maintained a leadership position over the years.

Even in adverse times like the ones we have been living in, BI4ALL maintains a financial solidity that allowed the achievement of this objective of having a "House" that brings innovation and has different details that contribute to a unique work environment, and that reflect the BI4ALL's culture.

It should be recalled that, in the last year, the technology company registered a turnover of 17.7 million euros, consolidating its operation at national and international level.

About BI4ALL:

BI4ALL is a leader in consulting services with excellence competences in Digital Transformation and Data Strategy, with a focus in Analytics, Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualizations, CPM and Software Engineering. Since 2004 we have been focused on our clients' success and share with them a knowledge of excellence in both the technology and business components, allowing companies to gain competitive advantage by turning their data into insights.

We transform organizations from all dimensions into more agile and vigorous organizations that anticipate the unpredictable, adapt quickly to market changes and are better prepared for the future. Recognised with more than 25 national and international awards, we work with teams of high performance and passion for results.

