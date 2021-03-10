Lisbon, March 10th 2021 – BI4ALL, a leader company in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence services, launches a new product area and presents the BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer offerings, in response to the current needs of organizations and market requirements and to improve their performance, making them more agile and competitive.

Decision effectiveness, cost reduction and process improvement are among the range of priority tasks for current managers. The BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer products allow you to optimize different organization's areas, automating different processes and offer a complete and intuitive view of the business easily and immediately.

BIA Document Recognizer

The BIA Reporting product facilitates access to information, making the decision faster by presenting an unlimited number of Data Analytics reports and dashboards in a single location, information that can be shared, with anyone, within the organization or outside. With quick and intuitive access, it is possible to securely view all company data in one place, consult different reports and compare them to ensure better decisions.

BIA Reporting is developed on a cloud platform, it is adaptable and personalized on a case-by-case basis, with the ability to determine specific accesses by users and to develop the collaborative aspect through comments and indications in the files.

The BIA Document Recognizer product is a platform based on Artificial Intelligence that allows any company to extract data from documents, from invoices and receipts to packing lists, and send that information to other platforms. Processes automation, reduction of errors, creation and modification of templates, intuitive visualisation and integration with existing solutions are some of the benefits of Document Recognizer, which presents, on average, a processes optimization placed in more than 70%.

When uploading a document or photo, with Document Recognizer, it is possible to extract data automatically, which minimises errors and set up free employees for more complex and strategic tasks. Consequently, it enables the automation of business processes, managing to access information intuitively and reliably.

José Oliveira, CEO of BI4ALL, states that “BI4ALL is at the forefront of differentiation and technological innovation at the national and international level. Now, more than ever, it is important to ensure that organizations reach their maximum performance, capacity and potential, and it is crucial to provide them with tools that enable the optimization of their operations and business strategies. The launch of BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer reflects precisely this by digitally emancipating critical areas for organizations, such as access to information in a practical, complete and intuitive way. These two new products represent another milestone on the path we set out in the commitment to make organizations more and more agile, optimized and digital, through innovative, disruptive products and adapted to their needs.”

As part of the launch of these new products, two webinars were held for the presentation and demonstration of BIA Reporting and BIA Document Recognizer, that counted on a high adhesion from Portuguese managers. Both are available on-demand on the BI4ALL website in respective products area, as well as additional information about it can be found here: https://www.bi4all.pt/en/products/

About BI4ALL:

BI4ALL is a leader in consulting services with excellence competences in Digital Transformation and Data Strategy, with a focus in Analytics, Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualizations, CPM and Software Engineering. Since 2004 we have been focused on our clients' success and share with them a knowledge of excellence in both the technology and business components, allowing companies to gain competitive advantage by turning their data into insights.

We transform organizations from all dimensions into more agile and vigorous organizations that anticipate the unpredictable, adapt quickly to market changes and are better prepared for the future. Recognised with more than 25 national and international awards, we work with teams of high performance and passion for results.

