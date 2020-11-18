Tomorrow 2020 brought together the testimonies of several experts, who for three days discussed the major trends in Data & Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Lisbon, November 18, 2020 - BI4ALL hosted Tomorrow 2020 on the 10th, 11th and 12th of November. The virtual event addressed the major trends in Data & Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, and served as a unique space for sharing the importance of innovation for the competitiveness of companies, by exploring solutions that generate insights from data to obtain the best business decisions.

This edition of BI4ALL's annual event was the stage where solutions were explored and where there was the opportunity to hear unique testimonies of how through Data & Analytics solutions, new business opportunities are found, costs are reduced, resources are optimized and operational efficiency is improved.

The future of organizations is today, and it is precisely at times of greatest uncertainty that companies need reliable information to support efficient decision making.

BI4ALL's CEO recalled during his presentation that "technology today has infinite capabilities. The area in which BI4ALL has been working for 16 years has undergone a significant evolution. Traditional Business Intelligence has made great strides and the big difference for Analytics is the proactivity of the solutions. With Analytics we can make predictions, interact and see much more information to make decisions."

To meet the challenges of the Digital Transformation era, José Oliveira also shared that up to 73% of all data collected by companies is stored without being used, according to a Forrester study. This is because "we still do not use all the data we store for decision making and this is due to the way the information is stored which does not allow it to be used because it is isolated, scattered, in old systems and not connected. This process is changing with Digital Transformation and is different from company to company. But every company must start its own digital transformation process, which begins in the organizations and with how they intend to work."

During three mornings, where different themes were addressed and with an audience which always exceeded 300 people live, it was possible to attend several prestigious sessions that unveiled some of the major trends in the market, at a time when never has there been so much discussion about the importance of companies to optimize, reduce costs and create greater competitive advantages. Besides this excellent knowledge sharing, it was also possible to visit the virtual stands of the partners, test demos of technological solutions of excellence and meet with BI4ALL experts through virtual meetings.

The virtual event was also attended by Roberta Bigliani (Group Vice President, Head of Industry Insights Europe, IDC), who provided some figures for the future, and also shared some of the benefits that organizations can obtain by adding more intelligence to business. According to IDC, by 2024, 50% of all bank payments will use AI / ML to continuously optimize payment and routing messages for cost and efficiency.

The participants also had the opportunity to learn about the University of Aveiro and Logifarma's Success Cases, in addition to attending debate panels where themes such as Digital Transformation, the benefits of adopting Data Analytics solutions and the new challenges of organizations, as well as the present and future of Artificial Intelligence, were discussed.

This virtual event was marked by the different interventions in the various debate panels, composed by BI4ALL clients such as Daniel Cadete (VARO), Rui Monteiro (TAP) Jorge Ponte (IRN) Sérgio Almeida (OGMA), Daniel Rodrigues (Johnson & Johnson) and Rui Alves (Vda), as well as with the participation of Andro Moreira, Hugo Pinto and Rui Gorgueira from BI4ALL.

It is also worth mentioning the knowledge sharing sessions that addressed digital transformation as a lever for the future and how to enhance Artificial Intelligence in your business.

It was also possible to watch the demonstration of several products, among them the Knowledge Hub, a knowledge management tool that allows managing, cataloguing and indexing structured and unstructured information, the BIA Reporting product, a solution that centralizes all the Analytics contents for companies and that allows discovering, organizing, collaborating and optimizing the reports and dashboards of the different systems and the BIA Document Recognizer product, a platform that offers artificial intelligence and machine learning services and that allows any company to teach, process and extract content automatically from documents.

There was also space for the Partner Sessions that were presided by AWS, MicroStrategy, Theobald Software and Microsoft and that shared how technology solutions play such a major role today.

"Tomorrow 2020 was undoubtedly a success, both in terms of adherence and content, as it was three very rich mornings of knowledge sharing in the area of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. We had the honour of having important speakers who shared their knowledge, their experience and gave a practical vision of how the companies where they work have changed, innovated and gained from the adoption of innovative and disruptive technological solutions", says José Oliveira, CEO of BI4ALL.

To view or review the sessions again, visit the BI4ALL Youtube channel. You can also consult the brochure of the event which contains a description of the biographies of the speakers and information on the various sessions held.

About BI4ALL:

BI4ALL is a leader in consulting services with excellence in Digital Transformation and Data Strategy, focusing on Analytics, Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualizations, CPM and Software Engineering. Since 2004, we have been fully focused on the success of our clients and we share with them a knowledge of excellence in both the technological and business components, allowing organizations to obtain competitive advantages by transforming their data into insights.

We transform organizations of all sizes into more agile and robust organizations that anticipate the unpredictable, adapt quickly to market changes and are better prepared for the future. Recognized by more than 25 national and international awards, we work with high performance teams and passion for results.

