Offering economic and environmental benefits through its value added features

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the addition of the SRP-S320 to its highly successful SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) Linerless Label printer series. A dedicated permanent direct thermal, linerless labelling solution offering the capacity for a 120mm outside diameter media roll which results in fewer roll changes, making it ideal for applications which require high volume labelling.

BIXOLON SRP-S320

Presented with the SRP-S300 series trusted quality of design, a built-in power supply to save counter space and protect against liquid damage, plus an easy to change Auto Cutter. The SRP-S320 features a voice error message and alarm function to visually and audibly alert users of a printed label. While operating at print speeds of up to 150mm/sec at 203dpi with a choice of 40 / 58/ 62 / 80mm media widths thanks to its partitions and sensors. Offering USB V2.0 and Ethernet connectivity as standard, alongside optional Serial, WLAN and Bluetooth interfaces.

Featuring intelligent linerless printing technology, the SRP-S320 includes a silicone-coated platen roller with an embossed surface to ensure smooth printing and enhanced abrasion, making it ideal for strengthened adhesion linerless printing. The printer also provides uninterrupted operation through its specially designed paper path and automatic guillotine cutting system, alongside an optional Taken Sensor™ that stops printing until the current label has been removed from the printer. All working alongside a specialized back-feed function to minimize the top margin of the label by up to 20%.

“Building upon the success of the SRP-S300 series within the European market, BIXOLON has produced a POS linerless solution with a larger roll capacity,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “With businesses becoming more economically and environmentally aware, we are hoping the SRP-S320 will ignite interest with new target industries.”

