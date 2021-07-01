Continuing BIXOLON’s Ongoing Commitment to Servicing the European Market

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, has appointed Jay Kim as the new Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. Jay will be responsible for BIXOLON’s ongoing operations, sales, technical and marketing activities for the European market.

BIXOLON Europe Managerial Change

Fully committed to pursuing European market growth, over the past year BIXOLON has invested in technology and infrastructure to support its ongoing expansion plans. Seeking to use cutting edge technologies which provide both environmental and operational benefits, BIXOLON has made a number of exciting product announcements across its portfolio of POS, Label and Mobile offerings.

“I celebrate a career at BIXOLON spanning over 12-years which has been dedicated to sales and business development for the European market,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “These solid foundations of experience, alongside BIXOLON’s ongoing commitment to providing progressive, innovative printing solutions, will become the basis of our company’s business strategy to navigate future opportunities in a post-pandemic era.”

Jay Kim replaces Charlie Kim who will be returning to BIXOLON’s headquarters in South Korea to support BIXOLON’s ongoing European and global business development.

“During my tenure as Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH, I have witnessed the company experience direct market growth. This has been facilitated by BIXOLON’s ongoing drive to provide cutting edge printing technology to expedite POS, Mobile and Label printing innovation. Paired with the development of a multi-talented Sales, Technical, Marketing, Logistics and in-house team; who work alongside a growing network of dedicated distribution partners who have championed the BIXOLON brand throughout the continent,” cites Charlie Kim, BIXOLON Ltd. “Jay Kim’s skills and knowledge of the European market will provide him in good stead to continue BIXOLON’s European drive for growth while focusing on new markets and industries.”

