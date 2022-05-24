BIXOLON Europe GmbH

EuroCIS – (31.05.2022 – 02.06.2022, Dusseldorf, Germany) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers invites you to visit stand #9D32 at EuroCIS 2022, where it will be showcasing its latest range of dynamic printing solutions for the European Retail market.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

POS Printers – Displaying its leading solutions for the omni-channel ecosystems, including the multi-functional SRP-Q200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the NEW SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) receipt and linerless label printing range.

– Displaying its leading solutions for the omni-channel ecosystems, including the multi-functional SRP-Q200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the NEW SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) and SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) receipt and linerless label printing range. Mobile Printers – Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer. Plus SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printers which deliver outstanding levels of mobility for a range of environments.

– Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer. Plus SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printers which deliver outstanding levels of mobility for a range of environments. Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – Producing mission-critical labelling for high frequency applications, BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XT5-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial label printer series with optional RFID functionality. Alongside the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) series and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets.

BIXOLON will also be joined on the stand by a selection of innovative partners, showcasing the latest in technology hardware, software and media working in conjunction with BIXOLON printing solutions. These include DREYER SYSTEM GmbH, a leading manufacturer of innovative kiosk printers. SOTI, a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility and IoT solutions. Plus Blumberg GmbH & Co. KG, the developer and manufacturer of a wide range of system papers.

“EuroCIS has always been a highlight of our event calendar, giving us the chance to network with Europe’s leading Retailers,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “This year we’re very excited to be showcasing a growing portfolio of printing products in POS, Mobile and Label, highlighting our ongoing commitment to providing cutting edge technology solutions for the evolving Retail market.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

About DREYER SYSTEM GmbH

DREYER SYSTEM GmbH is a leading supplier of industrial thermal printer solutions and one of the few companies that develops and manufactures all products in Germany. With more than 45 years of experience, DREYER SYSTEM GmbH develops and produces thermal printer solutions for a wide range of applications such as ticketing, banking and self-service terminals and supports customers with their individual tasks, from prototype to series production.

www.dreyer-system.de

About SOTI

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide an integrated solution to manage and secure all mobile devices and connected peripherals in an organization.

www.soti.net

About Blumberg GmbH & Co. KG

Blumberg GmbH & Co. KG, have for decades been renowned as the leading converter and producer of specialist paper in Europe. Besides many other items, its product range includes adhesive labels, thermal rolls, parking tickets etc. As a pioneer of linerless marking and labelling, Blumberg is today the innovative quality leader in this fast-growing field.

www.blumberg.de



