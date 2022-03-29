Showcasing the latest in POS, Mobile and Labelling printing

HOSTELCO – (04-07.04.2022, Barcelona, Spain) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers will be showcasing its growing range of hospitality printing solutions on stand G721, at Hostelco 2022.

Exhibition Product Highlights will include:

Mobile Printing Solutions – Showcasing key models from its award winning range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch receipt and label mobile solutions. BIXOLON will be celebrating the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) premium performance mobile RFID label printer with UHF encoding and printing capabilities. Plus, the SPP-L3000 3-inch (80mm) compact, feature rich mobile label printer and SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) highly adaptive mobile receipt printer.

POS Printing Solutions – Exhibiting its leading range of printing solutions for hospitality POS. BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) and SRP-Q200 (58mm) front-exit, ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series. Alongside the powerful SRP-350plusIII, a 3-inch (80mm) solid thermal receipt printer solution. Plus its growing range of linerless POS solutions, including the NEW SRP-S3000 (80mm) and SRP-S200 (58mm) which are ideal for a range receipt, ticket and linerless labelling applications.

Desktop Label Solutions – BIXOLON will also be exhibiting its portfolio of 2-inch and 4-inch desktop labelling solutions. Including the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) series, together with XD5-40tR RFID desktop model with UHF RFID encode and printing capabilities. Alongside the XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Plus the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated linerless desktop label printer.

“BIXOLON is looking to celebrate the best of hospitality technology at Hostelco 2022,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “We’ll be joined on the stand by our partner LabelFood who will be demonstrating their cutting-edge identification and labelling solution on BIXOLON’s XQ-840, which streamlines commercial kitchen operations, while automating and digitalising food safety and operating efficiency.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

About IDP Corp., Ltd.

IDP is a leading ID Card Printer manufacturer who is dedicated to making better ID Card Printers with diverse and innovative technology. The IDP difference is to provide high quality products with the latest technology, offering quick friendly support and industry leading warranties. IDP strives to make card printing available to all by offering high quality, affordable and simple to use systems for small and large organizations.

www.idp-corp.com

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

marketing@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com