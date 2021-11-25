BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Showcasing the elite from its POS, Label and Mobile Printer Portfolio

TRUSTECH – (30.11-02.12.2021, Paris, France) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers will be joining IDP Corp Ltd., a leading ID card printer manufacturer, to showcase its latest growing range of intelligent printing solutions for the progressive payment, identification and security market on stand C055 at TRUSTECH 2021.

Exhibition Product Highlights will include:

Mobile Printing Solutions – Highlighting key models from its award winning range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch receipt and label mobile printing range. BIXOLON will be celebrating its new premium-level performance XM7 mobile label printer series which includes the XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printers. Plus, the SPP-L310 3-inch (80mm) compact, feature rich mobile label printer and SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) highly adaptive mobile receipt printer.

POS Printing Solutions – Showcasing its leading POS printing solutions for payment ecosystems. BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300, a 3-inch (80mm), cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series with flexible mPOS configurations. Alongside the powerful SRP-350plusIII, a 3-inch (80mm) solid thermal receipt printer solution.

Desktop Label Solutions – BIXOLON will also be exhibiting its portfolio of 2-inch and 4-inch desktop labelling solutions ideal for documentation and identification. Including the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) series and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Alongside the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated linerless desktop label printer and the slim line SLP-DX220 2-inch (60mm) direct thermal label and barcode printer, capable of printing a variety of widths for label, tags and wristbanding.

“Identification and security have become key in the progression of the payments market,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “TRUSTECH gives BIXOLON the opportunity to showcase its range of printing solutions which sustain documenting and tracking services to support the growing demands of the complex payments arena.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

About IDP Corp., Ltd.

IDP is a leading ID Card Printer manufacturer who is dedicated to making better ID Card Printers with diverse and innovative technology. The IDP difference is to provide high quality products with the latest technology, offering quick friendly support and industry leading warranties. IDP strives to make card printing available to all by offering high quality, affordable and simple to use systems for small and large organizations.

www.idp-corp.com

