Compact, Durable, Highly Flexible Kiosk Printing Solution

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the BK3-21, 2-inch (up to 60mm) open frame, Direct Thermal kiosk printing mechanism. Designed for standalone self-service kiosk installations where space is limited, the low profile mechanism with flexible mounting options is ideal for today’s latest generation of slimline kiosks.

BIXOLON BK3-21 Kiosk Mechanism

The BK3-21 is a highly durable, versatile printing mechanism which can operate at print speeds of up to 250mm per second with 203dpi resolution to product high quality text, graphics and barcodes. Presenting a larger paper roll capacity than traditional packaged kiosk printers, the BK3-21 supports media roll diameters of up to 120mm and various media widths of 60 / 58 / 20mm for a range of printing applications from receipt and ticketing to narrow token printing. While supporting paper saving features to reduce paper consumption up to 25%, alongside decreased CO2 emissions.

Featuring a compact, lightweight design, the BK3-21 offers a range of kiosk mounting options thanks to its intuitive power/reset buttons located on either side of the printer. Ideal for unmanned kiosks, the mechanism’s low maintenance, open frame design with easily adjustable paper guide and numerous customizable bezel options offer simple printer customization. While operating in temperatures between -20~60℃ (-4~140℉).

Providing multiple connectivity options including USB (V2.0 Full Speed) and Serial (9P-Male, 5P-Connector), the BK3-21 is also supported by BIXOLON’s wide range of drivers, utilities and SDKs. The BK3-21 is compatible with Windows® major OS system and OPOS-based systems from Android™, Windows® and Linux™ for smart based devices.

“The BK3-21 joins our existing successful BK3 kiosk printing range,” cites Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Pairing size with functionality, the BK3-21 presents kiosk builders the ability to build a printing dimension into their kiosk without having to compromise on design.”

For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com or speak to your local BIXOLON Sales Representative.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Ann Klein

Sr. NA Channel Business Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

aklein@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com