Enhancing its Existing Desktop RFID Label Printer Line-up

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the addition of the XT5-40NR and XD5-40tR to its growing RFID label printer line-up. Built upon the foundations of the existing label printer models, these RFID solutions offer intuitive designs and are packed with value added features which are ideal for a range of labelling applications.

BIXOLON Updated RFID Lineup

RFID Printing Technology

BIXOLON’s industrial grade printing solutions feature UHF RFID printing and encoding capabilities. Incorporating LCD displays which present intuitive menus, alongside simple calibration functions to read RFID tag locations. BIXOLON’s RFID range supports extremely close-spaced RFID inlay encoding (minimum pitch of 0.6inch /16mm) to reduce media waste.

XT5-40NR

BIXOLON’s XT5-40NR is a highly powerful, optimum performance 4-inch (114mm) Thermal Transfer Industrial RFID label printer. Presenting fast data processing while printing at speeds of up to 14ips (365mm/sec) with 203 / 300 / 600 dpi print resolution options. The XT5-40NR supports USB, Bluetooth, WLAN, Parallel, Serial, Ethernet (the industry’s fastest 1Gbit/sec) and two USB Host interface options. With an optional Auto Cutter, Peeler, Rewinder and Rewinder+Peeler plus a built in 4.3 inch full colour touch display.

XD5-40tR

The XD5-40tR is a 4-inch (118mm) Thermal Transfer desktop label printer with UHF RFID encode and print capabilities. Presenting an all-in-one interface as standard; USB + USB Host + Serial + Ethernet, with optional Bluetooth (MFi certified) or dual-band WLAN. The desktop label solution provides print speeds of up to 6ips (152mm/sec) with 203 / 300dpi print resolution options. Alongside a field installable Auto Cutter, Peeler and external paper supply, the XD5-40tR features an adjustable paper guide and media roll diameter space of up to 127mm. With suitability for both ½-inch (74m) and 1-inch (300m) core ribbons.

“Building upon our current RFID range, the addition of the XT5-40NR and XD5-40tR highlights BIXOLON’s ongoing commitment of providing cutting edge technology to satisfy the growing demands of the European market,” cites Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “These high performance, durable printing solutions offer low to high volume mission critical RFID labelling for a range of applications.”

For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com or speak to your local BIXOLON Sales Representative.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Liv Thon

Marketing Specialist

BIXOLON America Inc.

marketing@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com