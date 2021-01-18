Rugged, Industrial Liner and Linerless Mobile Label Printing Solutions

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of its NEW XM7 Series, featuring the XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printers. Strengthening BIXOLON’s portfolio of mobile printing solutions to the European market, the XM7 series provides premium-level performance at speeds of up to 5ips (XM7-40) and 6ips (XM7-20) at 203dpi to produce quality printing outputs at high volumes, making it ideal for the most demanding of environments within Logistics, Healthcare, Retail or Manufacturing.

BIXOLON XM7 Series

Delivering intuitive features and value add software support, the new printer series features rugged, compact designs, an embedded Peeler, TFT Colour Displays, drop protection of 2.1 metres and IP54-protection ratings. Supporting a smart battery with universal USB Type-C Power delivery charging, these mobile label printers provide a wealth of battery health information through BIXOLON’s web-based printer profile management software XPM™, guaranteeing consistent performance throughout prolonged operations.

Offering seamless connectivity at every level, the XM7 Series presents USB 2.0 and Serial interfaces as standard, with optional Bluetooth V5.0 Classic (MFi Certification) and WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n wireless technology which can be connected simultaneously. Supporting easy Bluetooth pairing via NFC allows compatibility with major operations including Android™, iOS™ and Windows™. The series also boasts compatibility with market leading command languages such as SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-C™ and BXL/POS to allow for seamless integration with customers’ existing systems.

Boasting a 128 MB SRAM, 256 MB Flash memory as standard and optional 256 MB SDRAM, 512 MB Flash memory enabling the storage of fonts and graphics, alongside firmware upgrades and tools. The XM7 series prints directly from SAP® Smart Forms and is compatible with a range of label editing applications including BIXOLON’s Label Artist™, Label Artist Mobile™ for iOS™ & Android™, alongside the industry leading Bartender® software.

“The new XM7 series compliments BIXOLON’s already highly successful range of mobility printing solutions,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “As the demand continues to grow for labelling solutions in our current economic climate, BIXOLON’s new premium labelling solutions provide stability for customers who require mobile high volume printing across all environments.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

