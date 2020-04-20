Introducing 2-inch Printing to Its Highly Successful POS Cube Series Printing Line-up

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the SRP-Q200, a 2-inch (58mm) Direct Thermal Cube printer with mPOS capabilities to the European market. Featuring a compact, space saving design, ergonomic functions and competitive pricing, it’s ideal for a range of receipt and ticketing applications including Omni-Channel Retailing, Unified Commerce, Pop-Up Stores, Stand-Alone kiosks and so much more.

BIXOLON SRP-Q200 Desktop POS Printer

Pushing the boundaries of POS printing, the SRP-Q200 offers super compact design for limited spaces, pairing multiple configurations for top and front-exit printing. Servicing excellent print speeds up to 250mm/sec at 203dpi print resolution which is ideal for couponing or ticketing applications that require dense data usage. Whilst supporting an integrated Auto Cutter and specialized Anti-Jam technology, its simple design, easy maintenance and efficient power supply; which is ideal for kiosks, is managed by a Seesaw-Type power switch. This is all coupled with a 2-year warranty as standard.

Available with a USB V2.0 FS + Serial interface as standard with optional Ethernet, Ethernet + Dual-band WLAN (5GHz and 2.4GHz) or Ethernet + Bluetooth LE. The SRP-Q200 is compatible with market-leading programming languages including BXL POS, alongside all major operating systems including Android™, iOS™ and Windows®. It is accompanied with a comprehensive suite of firmware & software, including Simple Network Management Protocol (MIB file) and SoftAP & Smart Connection™ for easy WiFi setup and BIXOLON mPrint App for simple printing directly from your chosen web browser, plus more.



“Following the success of our SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm), BIXOLON is securing its dominance within the POS receipting arena with the launch of the 2-inch (58mm) SRP-Q200 cube receipt printer” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “The SRP-Q200 offers a compact printing solution aimed at the growing mPOS market, loaded with value added features for space dependent applications positioned at a competitive price point.”

For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com or speak to your local BIXOLON Sales Representative.

-o-

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.



For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Jesus Marquez

American Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

jmarquez@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com