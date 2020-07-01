A Cost-Effective Label and Barcode Printing Solution

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XD3-40t, a 4-inch (118mm) cost-effective Direct Thermal or Thermal Transfer Desktop Barcode and Label printer. Featuring a compact, clamshell design paired with high reliability which is ideal for labelling applications within the Manufacturing, Retail, Transport and Logistics and Healthcare industries.

BIXOLON XD3-40t Label Printer

This durable labelling and barcoding solution supports data processing and print speed up to 5 ips (127mm/sec) to produce high quality 203dpi text, graphics and barcodes paired with memory space of up to 64MB SDRAM, 125MB Flash Memory. While supporting multiple connectivity options including USB 2.0 as standard, plus optional USB + Serial + Ethernet. Flexible core ribbon handling for 1/2-inch and 1-inch options (74m and 300m). While accompanied with an optional field installable Peeler and an External Paper Supply, the label printer offers an adjustable paper guide, plus a holder and space for a media roll diameter of up to 127mm.

Streamlining setup, the XD3-40t is compatible with market leading programming languages including SLCS™, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™ and provides Smart Switch language programming without having to set the mode. Harmonizing with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist-II™ and BarTender® Ultralite for BIXOLON. The XD3-40t also allows easy printer management and support with a single button setup with visual LED, comprehensive online ‘How to’ videos and an onboard QR code with direct links to online support resources.

“The XD3-40t joins BIXOLON’s growing range of compact desktop Label and Barcode printers,” states Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Our latest label offering, bundles high quality, reliable printing options at a competitive price point for a range of applications, all complimented by a 2-year warranty as standard.”

For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com or speak to your local BIXOLON Sales Representative.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

