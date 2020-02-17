BIXOLON Introduces the First Model from its NEW Mid-Level Desktop Label Printing Range

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the XD5-40d, its 4-inch (118mm) mid-level Direct Thermal desktop barcode and label printer from its NEW XD5 labelling range. Featuring a compact, clamshell design and comprehensive software features which are ideal for labelling applications within Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Retail and Healthcare.

BIXOLON XD5-40d

Available as XD5-40d (203dpi) and XD5-43d (300dpi) resolution options, the XD5-40d’s standard model (XD5-40d) offers quick data processing and print speeds of up to 7 ips (178mm/sec), with enhanced memory space of up to 256MB SDRAM and 256MB Flash. Accompanied with a field installable Peeler, Auto Cutter and an external paper supply, the label printer offers an optional visual LCD display, adjustable paper guide plus holder and space for a media roll diameter of up to 127mm. Complemented by its Smart Media Detection™ for the automatic media detection of Gap, Black Mark, Continuous or Notch media formats, all back with a 2-year warranty as standard.

Supporting multiple connectivity options, the XD5-40d comes with dual USB2.0 and USB Host as standard, plus optional, 802.11a/b/g/n Dual-WLAN, MFi Certified Dual-Bluetooth (Classic + LE), Serial or Ethernet. With the USB host port allowing the duplication of existing printer settings and data to another estate printers through its Twin Function™. The XD5-40d is compatible with market leading programming languages including SLCS™, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™. The printer is accompanied with comprehensive firmware and software options, including BIXOLON’s XPM™ web-based printer profile management, Simple Network Management Protocol (MIB file) and SoftAP & Smart Connection™ for easy Wi-Fi setup. Alongside compatibility with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist-II™ and BarTender®.

“The launch of the XD5 mid-label printer range signifies BIXOLON’s ongoing commitment to providing a growing range of label printing solutions fit for function,” cites Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “The XD5-40d is packed with key features and complemented with industry leading firmware and software add-ons to provide users with printing flexibility for a range of applications.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha. www.BixolonEU.com



