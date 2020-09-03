Joining BIXOLON’s Existing Highly Successful XD5 Mid-tier Label Printing Range

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XD5-40t, a 4-inch (118mm) mid-level Thermal Transfer Desktop Label Printer, featuring a rugged, compact, clamshell design and all-inclusive software features, ideal for barcode and labelling applications for the Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Retail industries.

BIXOLON Launches XD5-40t

Available as the XD5-40t (203dpi) and XD5-43t (300dpi) options, the XD5-40t’s standard model (XD5-40t) offers accelerated data processing and print speeds of up to 6 ips (152mm/sec), while boasting enhanced memory space of up to 256MB SDRAM and 256 MB Flash ideal for high volume barcoding to shelf edge labelling. The XD5-40t user-friendly design offers a toolless field-installable Peeler, Auto Cutter and external paper supply. Optional LCD display, an adjustable paper guide and media roll diameter space of up to 127mm, suitability for both 1/2-inch and 1-inch core ribbons (74 m and 300 m ribbon length) and enhanced ribbon handling with the new ribbon left-right balance. Alongside by Smart Media Detection™ for the automatic media detection of Gap, Black Mark, Continuous or Notch media formats.

Boasting multi-level connectivity and ease of integration, the XD5-40t comes with dual USB2.0 and USB Host as standard, plus optional, Dual-WLAN, Dual-Bluetooth, Serial or Ethernet. With the USB host port allowing the duplication of existing printer settings and data to another estate printers through its Twin Function™. The barcode and label is compatible with market leading programming languages including SLCS™, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™. The printer is accompanied with comprehensive firmware and software options, including BIXOLON’s XPM™ web-based printer profile management, Simple Network Management Protocol (MIB file) and SoftAP & Smart Connection™ for easy Wi-Fi setup, alongside compatibility with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist-II™ and BarTender®.

“The XD-40t is a rugged, versatile mid-range desktop labelling and barcoding solution,” cites Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “With a compact clamshell design and user centric features, the desktop label printer offers a solid performance Thermal Transfer printing solution for any label printing application.”

For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com or speak to your local BIXOLON Sales Representative.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.



