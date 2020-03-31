BIXOLON’s First 4-inch Desktop Linerless Label Printer

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) Desktop Direct Thermal Linerless Label printer to the European Market. Featuring an ergonomic clamshell design with economical and extremely reliable linerless labelling features to allow the printing and cutting of various paper lengths for a range of applications within the Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality and Healthcare industries.

An eco-friendly, cost effective labelling solution, the XL5-40 is accompanied with multiple anti-jamming and anti-curling features including two Platen Rollers, Guillotine Cutting System and Specialized Paper Path. The XL5-40 is available as the XL5-40 (203dpi) and XL5-43 (300dpi) resolution options, the XL5-40’s standard model (XL5-40) offers strong data processing and print speeds up to 6ips (152mm/sec), with of 64MB SDRAM-DDR2, 128 MB Flash. Plus, Media Supporters and Taken Sensor™ (peel-off sensor) and optional LED or LCD displays. The XL5-40 is backed by a 2-year standard warranty.

Supporting multiple connectivity options, the XL5-40 comes with Dual USB 2.0 and USB Host as standard, plus optional, Dual-WLAN, Dual-Bluetooth, Serial or Ethernet. With the USB host port allowing the duplication of existing printer settings and data to another estate printers through its Twin Function™. The XL5-40 is compatible with market leading programming languages including SLCS™, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™. The printer is accompanied with comprehensive firmware and software options, including BIXOLON’s XPM™ and XCM™ web-based printer profile management, Simple Network Management Protocol (MIB file) and SoftAP & Smart Connection™ for easy Wi-Fi setup. Alongside compatibility with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist-II™ and BarTender®.

“BIXOLON is continually pushing the boundaries of label printing,” cites Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “The XL5-40 joins BIXOLON’s growing portfolio of Desktop and Mobile linerless label printing solutions, offering high quality reliable label printing devices aimed at organisations looking for eco-friendly, flexible labelling while reducing the total cost of ownership.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

