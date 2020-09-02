Expanding BIXOLON’s successful Industrial Printing Portfolio to the European Market
BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XT2-40 4-inch (up to 118mm) high performance, cost-effective Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer industrial desktop label printer. Ideal for high volume label and barcode printing for a variety of applications including Retail, Logistics, Warehousing and Manufacturing. The printer is available as XT2-40 (203dpi) and XT2-43 (300dpi) print resolution options. The printer’s standard model (XT2-40) supports print speeds of up to 6ips (152mm/s) to produce high quality text and graphics with 32MB SDRAM, 125MB Flash.
Featuring a compact and intuitive design, the XT2-40 includes a rugged, anti-adhesive coated metal case, easy side loading for the media & ribbon, external label support and a 2.4inch full colour TFT LCD display. The XT2-40 allows printing customisation with the adjustable printer sensors (Gap, Black Mark, Notch, Continuous and Fan-Fold), plus an optional field installable Peeler and Auto Cutter to give users the option to upgrade as required.
Compatible with marketing-leading programming languages BZPL and BEPL, as well as operating systems such as Android™, iOS™ and Windows™. The XT2-40 offers USB 2.0, plus USB Host, Serial and Ethernet connectivity options. Offering a simple printer setup, the industrial printer can be added to existing applications without changing software or creating new command scripts. The XT2-40 also supports compatibility with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist™, Label Artist™ Mobile (iOS and Android) and BarTender® bundled with a 2 year warranty as standard.
“With the growing success of our XT5-40 Industrial Label Printer, BIXOLON has decided to expand its industrial printing portfolio,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “The XT2-40 offers a cost effective, entry-level printing alternative with impressive printing performance options for high volume label and barcode printing.”
For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com
About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.
