Expanding its successful Industrial Printing Portfolio to the European Market

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XT3-40 4-inch (114 mm) high performance, cost-effective Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer industrial desktop label printer to the European market. Ideal for high volume label and barcode printing for a variety of applications including Logistics, Warehousing, Manufacturing and Retail. The printer is available as XT3-40 (203 dpi) and XT3-43 (300 dpi) print resolution options. The printer’s standard model (XT3-40) supports print speeds of up to 8ips (203 mm/sec) to produce high quality text and graphics with 128 MB SDRAM, 128 MB Flash.

XT3-40 Industrial Label Printer

Presenting a compact and intuitive design, the XT3-40 features a 2.4 inch full-colour LCD display, rugged, anti-adhesive coated metal casing, with a double folding door for easy side loading for the media & ribbon. The XT3-40 also allows printing customisation with the adjustable printer sensors (Gap, Black Mark, Notch, Continuous and Fan-Fold), plus optional Auto Cutter, Peeler and Rewinder + Peeler options.

Compatible with marketing-leading programming languages SLCS™, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™, as well as operating systems such as Android™, iOS™ and Windows™. The XT3-40 offers USB, USB Host Port, Serial and Ethernet as standard an optional Parallel, Bluetooth V5.2 (MFi) and dual-band WLAN (5 GHz and 2.4 GHz). Offering a simple printer setup, the industrial printer can be added to existing applications without changing software or creating new command scripts. The XT3-40 also supports compatibility with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist™, Label Artist™ Mobile (iOS and Android) and Seagull’s BarTender® bundled, plus XPM™ & XCM™ web-based printer management software and connection app. All bundled together with a two year warranty as standard.

“Awarded the Good Design award, the XT3-40 Industrial label printer compliments BIXOLON’s existing XT5-40 Industrial Labelling Series,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “The XT3-40 pairs excellent printing performance with a competitive price-point to offer customers a feature rich printing alternative to today’s market offerings.”

For more information visit www.BIXOLONEU.com or speak to your local BIXOLON Sales Representative.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Liz Crouch

Marketing Specialist

BIXOLON America Inc.

marketing@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 45