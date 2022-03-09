Enhancing its growing range of Linerless Label Printer Solutions

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the launch of the SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) premium linerless printer and the SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) linerless printer to the European market. Both new models offer intelligent IP23 water-resistant designs with internal power supplies plus value added features making the ideal labelling solution to support Hospitality operations in cafes or kitchens or within Retail and Logistics.

SRP-S3000 and SRP-S200

SRP-S3000

A premium 3-inch hybrid linerless and liner label printer solution, the SRP-S3000 with LinerlessPro™ and Anti-Jam technology ensures optimum printing performance across a range of linerless labelling adhesive strengths at speeds of up to 200mm/sec. Sporting a user-friendly colour display, plus 3 optional media widths using 2 partitions and a built-in B-Melodist. The SRP-S3000 offers USB V2-0, Ethernet, Serial and option WLAN connectivity options, plus support for linerless and linered emulation through support of flexible programming languages including BXL / POS, SLCS, BPL-Z™ and BPL-C™.

SRP-S200

A super compact, linerless printing solution, the SRP-S200 is the world’s first 2-inch linerless printer with print speeds of up to 150mm/sec to create 203dpi printing resolution on re-stick media. Supporting seamless USB V2-0 FS, Ethernet or Serial connectivity, the linerless printer supports a special paper path design, a guillotine cutting system and Taken Sensor™. The SRP-S200 also features a specialised back-feed function alongside a paper saving mode to create a cost effective labelling solution.

“The SRP-S3000 and SRP-S200 bolster BIXOLON’s ongoing commitment to providing an innovative range of linerless solutions which meet the ever changing needs of the label printing market,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “These feature packed printing solutions deliver with cutting-edge printing technology paired with environmental stability.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.



