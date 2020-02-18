An Exclusive Two-In-One Stand-Alone Label Printing Solution

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the XQ-840, a two-in-one stand-alone label printing solution, featuring an 8-inch Android tablet embedded on a 4-inch (118mm) Direct Thermal desktop label and barcode printer. Featuring a space-saving, anti-theft design, high-performance features, an efficient power management system and easy printer maintenance. Making it ideal for a range of Hospitality, Retail, Healthcare and Manufacturing applications.

BIXOLON XQ-840

This NEW combined tablet and desktop printing arrangement incorporates an 8-inch built in tablet with 5MP auto focus camera offering touchscreen operation and barcode capture. Running on Android’s 7.0 Nougat operating system with a 1GB RAM, 8GB Flash memory. Supporting two USB Host Ports, Ethernet, Dual-band WLAN (2.4G and 5G) and Dual Bluetooth (V4.2 Classic/LE) connectivity. The tablet and printer are also supported with stable communication and heightened security via USB communication.

Paired with a 4-inch printer, available in either 203dpi (XQ-840) and 300dpi (XQ-843) print resolutions producing high quality text, graphics and 1D/2D barcodes. Producing data processing and print speeds of up to 6-ips (152mm/sec), with 64MB SDRAM, 128 MB Flash memory. This labelling solution is compatible with market-leading languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-E™ and BXL/POS. Featuring a media roll diameter up to 130mm, plus flexible in-field installable Auto Cutter and Peeler.

Supported by Android and Xamarin SDKs for simple developer integration, the XQ-840 is pre-loaded with a library of software applications including BIXOLON’s Food Safety Label, Label Artist™ Mobile (Android), BIXOLON Utility and BIXOLON Downloader. The printer is also supported by XCM™ App to connect to XPM™ server, BIXOLON’s excluded Web-Based Printer Profile Management Software enabling users to remotely review printer status or duplicate existing printer settings. All bundled within a standard 2-year warranty.

“The XQ-840 is BIXOLON’s first step into the specialty desktop labelling market,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “This stand-alone label printing solution combines a high-powered tablet with BIXOLON’s high adaptive printing hardware to provide a highly efficient, compact labelling solution, loaded with additional ideal for a diverse range of label printing operations.”

