Parcel and Post Expo – (18-20.10.2022, Frankfurt, Germany), BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers will be presenting its leading range of industrial, desktop and mobile labelling solutions for the postal and logistics market on stand #3020 KOREA POST pavilion at Parcel and Post Expo 2022.

Key product highlights will include:

BIXOLON at Parcel and Post Expo

Label Printers

Producing high quality labels in volume, BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XT5-40NR, a 4-inch (114 mm) Industrial label printer with UHF RFID print and encode capability. Alongside the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118 mm) series, available as either Direct Thermal or Thermal Transfer models, it is fully compatible with SLCS™, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™. In addition, the XL5-40 4-inch (114 mm) exclusive linerless label printer which provides extreme reliability, eco-friendliness, and cost-efficient labelling.

Mobile Printers

Celebrating its ongoing mobile printing success, BIXOLON will be showcasing the XM7-40, 4-inch (112 mm) mobile label printer which offers great levels of mobility, ergonomic design and outstanding connectivity options. Printing at speeds of up to 5-ips at 203dpi to produce clear, concise labels and tickets for the most demanding environments. Alongside the SPP-R200III, 2-inch (58 mm) mobile receipt, label and linerless printer, which allows greater media capacity and Easy Bluetooth Pairing™.



“Over the past 5 years, the post and logistics market has been put under increasing pressure due to growing global e-commerce activities, with many now seeking efficient labelling technology to track and trace the delivery of items at each stage of the delivery process,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Exhibiting at Parcel and Post Expo gives BIXOLON the opportunity to discuss the current printing issues facing the postal and logistics industry, while showcasing its latest range of cutting edge printing solutions.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

