BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Revealing its dynamic range of POS, Label and Mobile printing solutions for the retail market

Paris Retail Week – (28-30.09.2021, Paris, France) BIXOLON (stand L039), the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers will be exhibiting its future ready range of POS, Label, and Mobile printing solutions dedicated to Retail operations at Paris Retail Week 2021.

Exhibition Product Highlights will include:

POS Printing Solutions – Displaying its comprehensive range of receipt, ticket and coupon printing solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300, a 3-inch (80mm), cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series with flexible mPOS configurations. Alongside the SRP-S300, a 3-inch (80mm) economical thermal linerless label and receipt printer series.

– Displaying its comprehensive range of receipt, ticket and coupon printing solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300, a 3-inch (80mm), cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series with flexible mPOS configurations. Alongside the SRP-S300, a 3-inch (80mm) economical thermal linerless label and receipt printer series. Mobile Printing Solutions – Showcasing its award winning range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch receipt and label mobile printers, BIXOLON will be celebrating its new premium-level performance XM7 mobile label printer series which includes the XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printers ideal for retail tagging, product mark downs and more.

– Showcasing its award winning range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch receipt and label mobile printers, BIXOLON will be celebrating its new premium-level performance XM7 mobile label printer series which includes the XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printers ideal for retail tagging, product mark downs and more. Desktop Label Solutions – BIXOLON will be exhibiting its portfolio of 2-inch and 4-inch desktop labelling solutions, including its award winning XT5-40 premium industrial label printer series which is ideal for high volume printing. Plus the highly reliable XD5-40 series and XD3-40 desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Alongside the XQ-840 a two-in-one stand-alone label printing solution, featuring an 8-inch Android tablet embedded onto a 4-inch (118mm) direct thermal desktop label and barcode printer offering flexibility to fixed or cart-based printing requirements.

“Paris Retail Week enables BIXOLON to meet key European Retail industry figures,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “This show will mark of BIXOLON’s return to physical exhibitions since the start of the pandemic and we are excited to showcase our exciting new ranges of POS, Label and Mobile printing solutions to the retail arena.”

Partner Demonstration

BIXOLON will also be joined on the stand by French based software house COLIBASE, who will be showcasing their mobile labelling solution for the import/export and retail sectors. Their ERP software solution will be working in conjunction with BIXOLON’s SRP-L3000ik and a handheld terminal.

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

About COLIBASE

Colibase Solutions is a software company that is leading in international trading ERP. The Colibase solutions are able to manage many aspects of trading. Sales management for B2B and B2C, multi-currency, customs, offline solutions and stock management. It has connectors to work with Magento, Prestashop (middleShop), transport companies, etc. It supports EDI. It’s also an online shop (ColInternet). It operates with mobile devices (barcode scan) and Bixolon printers (stickers).

www.Colibase.fr

