Demonstrating a range of Industrial, Desktop and Mobile Printing Solutions for the Postal and Logistics Market

Parcel and POST Expo – (12-14.10.2021, Vienna, Austria), BIXOLON the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers will be exhibiting its leading range of industrial, desktop and mobile labelling solutions for the postal and logistics market at Parcel and POST Expo 2021.

BIXOLON at Parcel and Post Expo

Representing a range of high tech label printing technologies to deliver flawless operations at fast speeds; BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XD5-40tR, a 4-inch (118mm) Thermal Transfer desktop label printer with UHF RFID encode and print capabilities and the XT5-40NR, a highly powerful, optimum performance 4-inch (114mm) Thermal Transfer Industrial RFID label printer which form part of its RFID labelling range. These will be accompanied by the speciality SLP-DL410, an ultra-compact, 4-inch fan-fold and large label printer, plus the extremely reliable XL5-40, dedicated linerless desktop label printer.

The show will also give BIXOLON the opportunity to feature its NEW XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printers which provide premium-level performance produce quality printing outputs at high volumes, making it ideal for the most demanding of environments. Together with its award winning SPP-R200PLUSIII mobile receipt and linerless printer.

“Due to recent events of the past 18 months, the post and logistics market has boomed as the world embraces e-commerce and globalisation,” remarks Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Parcel logistics technology, and especially efficient labelling solutions, have been pinnacle in the process of effective delivery of post and parcels. BIXOLON is looking forward to discussing the ongoing requirements and needs of the industry with key leaders at the show, while demonstrating its future ready range of label printing solutions.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Liv Crouch

Marketing Specialist

BIXOLON America Inc.

marketing@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com