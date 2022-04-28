BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Intralogistica – (03.05-06.05.2022, Milan, Italy) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers will be joining Handheld Group, a global manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, tablets and PDAs at Intralogistica 2022 in Pavilion 6, stand C43-D44 to explore their leading range of mobile and labelling solutions suitable for supply chain management, intralogistics and manufacturing operations.

Exhibition Product Highlights will include:

Mobile Printers – Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printers. Plus the premium XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer which deliver outstanding levels of mobility for a range of environments.

– Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the SPP-R310plus 3-inch (80mm) and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printers. Plus the premium XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer which deliver outstanding levels of mobility for a range of environments. Industrial Label Printers – Producing high frequency labelling for mission-critical applications, BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XT5-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial label printer series with optional RFID functionality, which offers outstanding performance for a range of logistics and warehousing applications.

– Producing high frequency labelling for mission-critical applications, BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XT5-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial label printer series with optional RFID functionality, which offers outstanding performance for a range of logistics and warehousing applications. Desktop Label Printers – Demonstrating the reliability and affordability of its growing portfolio of desktop labelling solutions, BIXOLON will be displaying its highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) series and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Alongside the slim line SLP-DX220 2-inch (60mm) direct thermal label and barcode printer, capable of printing a variety of widths for label, tags and wristbanding.

“By exhibiting alongside Handheld who are renowned throughout the industry for their rugged computers, we’re excited to be pulling knowledge and experience from both sides to offer Intralogistica visitors options for a complete data management and printing solution,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH.

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA.

www.handheldgroup.com

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com



Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

marketing@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com