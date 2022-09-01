Showcasing the latest in RFID, mobile, desktop and industrial label printing

IMHX 2022 – (06.09.2022 – 08.09.2022, Birmingham, UK) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers invites you to visit stand #5A80 throughout the show, where it will be exhibiting its growing range of printing solutions dedicated to the UK logistics market.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – BIXOLON will be making some exciting announcements including a first look at the soon to be launched XT3-40, a 4-inch (114mm) industrial printer for the European market, alongside the XT5-40NR, a highly powerful, optimum performance 4-inch (114mm) Thermal Transfer Industrial RFID label printer. While showcasing the XL5-40, a dedicated linerless label printer. Plus the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) series and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets.

Mobile Printers – Showcasing its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions for the transport, logistics and manufacturing industries, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer. Plus the SPP-L310 3-inch (80mm) mobile label printer and the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printer which all deliver outstanding levels of mobility for a range of environments.

“With BIXOLON’s growing involvement within the Logistics industry, IMHX provides us with the perfect springboard to highlight our ongoing printing offerings within this competitive landscape,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “We’re going to be showcasing our ever growing range of Auto-ID printing solutions which feature cutting edge printing technology.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at www.BixolonEU.com or contact sales@Bixolon.de to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

www.BixolonEU.com

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

Senior Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

ekim@bixolon.com

Tel: +82-31-218-5500

www.Bixolon.com

Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

Marketing@bixolon.eu

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0

www.BixolonEU.com

Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

marketing@bixolonusa.com

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

www.bixolonusa.com