Dublin, Ireland, 15 February, 2022 BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, has today announced it has upgraded its backbone route into Mexico City, making it the fastest low-latency connectivity provider to both the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA).

Mexico City is home to two of the largest stock exchanges in Latin America, establishing itself as a hub for high-frequency traders. By upgrading this route, BSO further strengthens its positioning in the region following a route upgrade to Brazilian exchange B3 and strategic partnership with EllaLink, the express optical platform between Europe and Latin America.

BSO Brand Logo

The routes are currently available to all BSO customers offering unrivalled access to the Mexican stock market.

Commenting on the upgrade route Stephen McConnell, Head of Sales America, said: “As demand for high frequency trading increases in Latin America, reliable low latency connections have never been more important. This upgrade will continue to allow the systematic trading community to operate seamlessly to some of the most important centres of commerce in the region.”

Michael Ourabah, CEO and Founder of BSO added: “The upgrade of these routes will significantly enhance the experience of our customers operating in Mexico, providing them with the fastest connections available. It marks another important step for BSO as we strengthen our offerings in some of Latin America’s fastest growing areas. Our continued engagement with these exchanges displays our commitment to providing capital market firms with the most reliable access to some of the most lucrative and attractive financial centres in the world.”

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and with a heritage serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, serving more than 600 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets such as financial services, technology, energy, ecommerce, media and more. The company owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

BSO’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 40+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. Its team of experts work closely with customers to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland but has 11 offices around the world including: London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Find out more: www.bso.co

