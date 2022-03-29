The fully operational Crypto Connect product has undergone enhancements to meet increasing market demand for low latency and available bandwidth.

Dublin, Ireland, 29th March 2022 - BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, has today announced enhancements that have been made to its Crypto Connect product to meet increasing demand in US-based crypto exchanges.

Crypto Connect offers both low latency cloud connectivity and cloud-to-cloud connectivity. With dedicated bandwidth, no reliance on routing hardware and private and secure trading routes – it’s the most comprehensive low latency crypto trading solution in the market.

“Cryptocurrencies have established their place in the investment market after a decade of steady growth. With the emergence of specialised crypto trading firms and a growing interest amongst institutional investors, the need for low latency connectivity solutions in crypto is more crucial than ever,” said Michael Ourabah, CEO at BSO.

Institutional firms that engage in cryptocurrency trading cannot use the public internet due to security threats and unreliable performance issues. As crypto exchanges are hosted in the cloud and in data centres, an effective solution needs to support data centre-to-data centre connectivity, data centre-to-cloud connectivity, and cloud to cloud connectivity, all while keeping low latencies top of mind.

“Over the last couple of months, we have witnessed more customer demand for low latency connectivity to US-based and global crypto exchanges, and BSO’s market leading technology and service continues to adapt and grow to meet market demand,” said Steve McConnell, Head of Americas at BSO.

-ENDS-

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and with a heritage serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, serving more than 600 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets such as financial services, technology, energy, ecommerce, media and more. The company owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

BSO’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 40+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. Its team of experts work closely with customers to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland but has 11 offices around the world including: London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Find out more: www.bso.co

PR contacts:

Tilson Pinto/Kaif Siddiqui

CCgroup – bso@ccgrouppr.com